Rosenblatt Upgrades CME Group (CME) to Neutral

StreetInsider.com
 4 days ago

Rosenblatt analyst Sean Horgan upgraded CME Group (NASDAQ: CME)...

www.streetinsider.com

StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Piper Sandler Upgrades Discover Financial (DFS) to Overweight

Piper Sandler analyst Kevin Baker upgraded Discover Financial (NYSE: DFS) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: UBS Upgrades FOX Corp. (FOXA) to Buy

UBS analyst John Hodulik upgraded FOX Corp. (NASDAQ: FOXA) from Neutral
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Comcast Corp (CMCSA) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Steven Cahall upgraded Comcast Corp (NASDAQ: CMCSA) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: RBC Capital Upgrades Charter Communications (CHTR) to Outperform

RBC Capital analyst Kutgun Maral upgraded Charter Communications (NASDAQ: CHTR) from
STOCKS
#Cme Group#Stock#Streetinsider Com Premium
StreetInsider.com

B.Riley Upgrades Infinera Corp. (INFN) to Buy

B.Riley analyst Dave Kang upgraded Infinera Corp. (NASDAQ: INFN) from Neutral
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Citi Upgrades Arista Networks (ANET) to Buy

Citi analyst Jim Suva upgraded Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Starts Grab Holdings Inc. (GRAB) at Overweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Mark Goodridge initiates coverage on Grab Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Sidoti Upgrades PC Connection, Inc. (CNXN) to Buy

Sidoti analyst Anthony Lebiedzinski upgraded PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNXN) from Neutral to Buy
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

BridgeBio Pharma (BBIO) PT Lowered to $26 at Jefferies

Jefferies analyst Eun Yang lowered the price target on BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ: BBIO) to $26.00 (from $28.00) after hosting a
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

ThinkEquity Starts Context Therapeutics (CNTX) at Buy

ThinkEquity analyst Ashok Kumar initiates coverage on Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ: CNTX)
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

UPDATE: Susquehanna Downgrades EVERTEC (EVTC) to Neutral

Susquehanna analyst James Friedman downgraded EVERTEC (NYSE: EVTC) from Positive to
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Barclays Upgrades Booz Allen Hamilton (BAH) to Overweight

Barclays analyst David Strauss upgraded Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE: BAH) from
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Morgan Stanley Downgrades GreenTree Hospitality Group (GHG) to Equalweight

Morgan Stanley analyst Praveen K Choudhary downgraded GreenTree Hospitality Group (NYSE: GHG)
ECONOMY
StreetInsider.com

Scotiabank Downgrades Newmont Mining Corp. (NEM) to Sector Perform

Scotiabank analyst Tanya Jakusconek downgraded Newmont Mining Corp. (NYSE: NEM) from Sector
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Tiziana Life Sciences (TLSA) To Implement Stock Repurchase Program for up to $5 Million

Tiziana Life Sciences Ltd. (Nasdaq: TLSA) announced that its Board of Directors has today authorized the Company's management to implement
MARKETS
StreetInsider.com

Allscripts (MDRX) Guides Q4 Revenues Above the Street, Announces $250M Stock Buyback

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (Nasdaq: MDRX) (Allscripts) today announced preliminary financial results for the three and twelve months ended December
STOCKS

