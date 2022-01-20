See inside princess' $535 million villa that's up for auction

A Roman villa housing the only mural by Caravaggio and at the centre of a legal battle between a former Playboy model and the sons of her late husband, an Italian prince, will go up for auction Tuesday. The sprawling property, valued at 471 million euros (almost $540 million), is a Baroque jewel with gorgeous gardens and a valuable art collection that also includes frescoes by Guercino. Art lovers are demanding the Italian state step in to buy the spectacular property, arguing that artistic treasures should be protected and available for public viewing. But the government might not have enough to cough up for it -- the auction is only open to those who can put up 10 percent of the starting price of 353 million euros -- and rumoured buyers include Bill Gates and the Sultan of Brunei.

