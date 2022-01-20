ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
See inside princess' $535 million villa that's up for auction

Victoria Advocate
 4 days ago

A villa owned by Italian Princess Rita Carpenter...

www.victoriaadvocate.com

$533M Rome villa owned by San Antonio-born princess fails to sell

A villa in Rome containing the only known ceiling painted by Caravaggio went on a court-ordered auction block Tuesday, thanks to an inheritance dispute pitting the heirs of one of Rome's aristocratic families against their stepmother, a Texas-born princess. Princess Rita Jenrett Boncompagni Ludovisi, formerly known as Rita Carpenter,...
