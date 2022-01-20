ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
King Felix

By Adam Perry
Boulder Clarion
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI had dreamed for years—decades—of seeing a baseball game in the Caribbean. In April of 2017, I spent three unforgettable days in Havana, Cuba, and have been kicking myself ever since for not splurging on a taxi ride to an Industriales game. In January of 2020, just before COVID-19 made virtually...

