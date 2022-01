Minutes released from the December ECB meeting confirmed the dovishness that some ECB members have been touting for the last few days: recent and projected near-term inflation is driven by temporary factors that are expected to ease over the course of 2022. As recent as Thursday, Christine Lagarde echoed these comments, thus showing that even with EU CPI at 5% she still remains dovish. Lagarde continued by saying that the ECB has “every reason not to react as quickly” as the Fed. Similar comments were made this week by the ECB’s Villeroy, who said that inflation should fall back under 2% by year end.

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO