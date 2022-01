Two baby mandrills have been born at a zoo after a gap of more than 10 years.The pair were born five weeks apart at Chester Zoo more than a decade after the last such birth there.Primate keeper Siobhan Ward said: “You know what they say about buses! To have two baby mandrills, born within weeks of each other, after more than 10 years, is just incredible.“The two new arrivals will only spend a few months at their mums’ sides before gaining enough confidence to explore on their own with the rest of the group.”The babies, who have not yet...

ANIMALS ・ 6 DAYS AGO