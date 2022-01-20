Here Are All the Movies and TV Shows Coming to Disney+ in February 2022

Besides all magical kingdoms and thrilling adventures, mystery and romance, the one thing Disney Movies are so good at is convincing me that, after all, I am special. Nowadays, we live by comparisons to others. We want to live an exciting life, to be more than just an “average Joe” or “Jane,” and if you work in tech, to be that 10x engineer friend who make millions from a start-up exit and afford a vacation home in Tahoe. So among all the movies constantly reminding us of how insignificant we are in the monotonous capitalistic rat race, there is a deep sense of comfort on a Sunday evening when we rewatch movies like Toy Stories or Camp Rock. Isn’t it great to see Woody or Mitchell (Demi Lovato), through a series of uplifting songs, recognizing that they are special who they are, and they deserve as much love and attention just for being themselves? Then Monday hits and you tell yourself as you are brought back to the reality of the rat race: “That was fun, but it was movie after all.”

