ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Lavan starts 2022 strong with new senior appointments

By Jacqueline So
thelawyermag.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe firm debuted a new role that will bolster its pro bono offering. Lavan is coming into 2022 strong with several new senior appointments. The firm brought in a three-strong team led by partner Bruno Di Girolami to beef up its employment, safety and education practice. Di Girolami was joined by...

www.thelawyermag.com

Comments / 0

Related
beckershospitalreview.com

Ascension appoints first senior vice president of consumer experience

Carol Campbell has joined St. Louis-based Ascension health system as senior vice president of consumer experience. She assumed the newly created position on Jan. 24, a news release shared with Becker's said. Executive Vice President and COO Craig Cordola said of the new role, "Ensuring a consistent, exceptional experience for...
BUSINESS
hot96.com

HSBC bolsters sustainability team with three senior appointments

LONDON (Reuters) – British lender HSBC said on Tuesday it had appointed Natalie Blyth as Global Head of Commercial Banking Sustainability, as part of the company’s efforts to help corporate clients transition to a low-carbon economy. Blyth, a member of the commercial bank’s executive committee who has been...
BUSINESS
seehafernews.com

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union Appoints New Senior Financial Consultant

Shoreline Hometown Credit Union has announced the appointment of Mellisa Coronado as Senior Financial Consultant. In her new role, Mellisa is responsible for providing financial guidance to members, as well as connecting with the community to increase awareness of Shoreline’s mission. When Shoreline Hometown Credit Union opens its new...
BUSINESS
nevadacountyfair.com

New CEO Appointed

Nevada County, CA: The Nevada County Fairgrounds Board of Directors is excited to announce the appointment of our new Chief Executive Officer, Dale Chasse. Mr. Chasse will assume his role on Tuesday, February 1, 2022. Chasse comes from an extensive background working in the entertainment industry working in several positions...
NEVADA COUNTY, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anna Lee
bodyshopbusiness.com

Axalta Appoints New Senior VP & Chief Operations and Supply Chain Officer

Axalta Coating Systems announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer, effective immediately. “Keith is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record in leading operational excellence with a strong focus on safety and sustainability,” said Robert W. Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “He will lead Operations and Supply Chain, which includes manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, engineering, quality, operational excellence, and environmental, health & safety (EHS). I am pleased to add Keith’s expertise to Axalta’s senior leadership team. Keith is a dynamic leader who is effective at leading cross-functional teams to solve complex business problems, drive transformation and enhance operational rigor in a sustainable way while helping to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”
BUSINESS
inavateonthenet.net

Vicon appoints Howard Abrahall as VR senior product manager

Howard Abrahall has been appointed as senior product manager for VR/location-based entertainment, leading the strategy and development of Vicon’s VR product portfolio. Abrahall joins Vicon with more than 12 years experience in VR technologies, games development, motion capture and creative multimedia. Most recently, Abrahall worked as product manager at eyeora VR, responsible for overseeing and implementing a strategy for the company’s VR content platform and leading the production department.
BUSINESS
c21media.net

Plazamedia appoints Kurt Hofbauer as senior VP of business projects, comms

Munich-based sports production company Plazamedia has hired Kurt Hofbauer as senior VP of business projects and communications. In the newly created role, Hofbauer is responsible for supporting business projects and acquiring new customers, as well as helming the communication and marketing division. Hofbauer reports to Jens Friedrichs, chairman of the...
BUSINESS
securitiesfinancetimes.com

Transcend appoints Tom Garley as senior product specialist

Transcend appoints Tom Garley as senior product specialist. Transcend has announced the hire of Tom Garley as senior product specialist. Based in New Jersey, Garley will work with buy-side infrastructure participants to identify and design product innovations that address inefficiencies in the collateral management space. Prior to this role, Garley...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aged Care#Health And Safety#Legal Services
ExecutiveBiz

Dewberry Appoints Sagar Deshpande as Senior Geospatial Technology Manager

Sagar Deshpande, a licensed professional civil engineer and surveyor with more than 20-year industry experience, has been appointed to serve as a senior geospatial technology manager at Dewberry. He will be based at Dewberry’s office in Fairfax, Virginia, and will help manage remote sensing operations and lidar production, the professional...
FAIRFAX, VA
buckscountyherald.com

Partnership announces new appointments

Foundations Community Partnership (FCP) has elevated two long-serving board members to Emeritus status – Ronald T. Bernstein, who founded FCP, and Karen Lasorda, senior VP of Penn Community Bank, who served as board chair from 2018 to 2019 and joined the board in 2013. The board also announced the...
ECONOMY
travelindustrywire.com

British Airways Announces Four New Senior Leadership Appointments

British Airways has appointed four new leaders to its Management Committee as the airline accelerates its recovery and the delivery of its new business strategy following the most challenging period in its history. Calum Laming becomes the airline’s Director of Business Recovery, leading its mission to rebuild its global network,...
INDUSTRY
Grand Rapids Business Journal

SpartanNash appoints new executive

A Byron Center-based grocery chain named a new senior vice president and chief marketing officer. SpartanNash last week promoted Amy McClellan from vice president of fresh merchandising to senior vice president and chief marketing officer. In her new role, she will lead all marketing efforts for the company. McClellan’s appointment...
BYRON CENTER, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy