Lavan starts 2022 strong with new senior appointments

Axalta Coating Systems announced that Dr. Keith Silverman is joining Axalta as senior vice president and chief operations and supply chain officer, effective immediately. “Keith is an outstanding leader with an impressive track record in leading operational excellence with a strong focus on safety and sustainability,” said Robert W. Bryant, president and CEO of Axalta. “He will lead Operations and Supply Chain, which includes manufacturing, supply chain, procurement, engineering, quality, operational excellence, and environmental, health & safety (EHS). I am pleased to add Keith’s expertise to Axalta’s senior leadership team. Keith is a dynamic leader who is effective at leading cross-functional teams to solve complex business problems, drive transformation and enhance operational rigor in a sustainable way while helping to deliver an exceptional customer experience.”

BUSINESS ・ 5 DAYS AGO