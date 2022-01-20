Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...

EUROPE ・ 6 HOURS AGO