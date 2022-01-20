ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high

By Thomson Reuters
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record high 19,105 in the past 24...

AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sweden scraps demand for negative COVID test to enter country

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) – Travelers to Sweden will no longer be required to show a negative COVID test before entering the country, the government said on Tuesday. Sweden introduced rules for a recent negative COVID test on Dec. 28 last year in a bid to slow the spread of the more contagious Omicron variant. Since then, Sweden has repeatedly set new daily case records with Omicron now the totally dominant variant.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Mild COVID cases still lead to attention and memory issues – study

LONDON (Reuters) – People with mild COVID-19 who do not suffer any other traditional “long COVID” symptoms can still exhibit deteriorated attention and memory six to nine months after infection, a study by Britain’s Oxford University has found. Cognitive issues impacting concentration levels, along with forgetfulness...
PUBLIC HEALTH
German foreign minister: Cutting Russia off from Swift ‘not sharpest sword’

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock expressed scepticism about cutting Russian banks off from the Swift global payments system in an interview with the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper. “Decoupling all payment transactions would perhaps be the biggest stick, but not necessarily the sharpest sword,” she told the paper....
ECONOMY
Lithuania setting up 130m euros fund for businesses harmed by China

VILNIUS (Reuters) – Lithuania is setting up a 130 million euros loan fund for businesses hit by Chinese action as the country faces economic pressure from Beijing after allowing Taiwan to open a de facto embassy in Vilnius. Lithuanian businesses reported being unable to export or import into China...
ECONOMY
U.S. COVID peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge. Coronavirus deaths hit an 11-month high on Sunday, climbing...
U.S. POLITICS
Health
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
Germany’s Scholz, UK’s Johnson discussed Ukraine border situation

BERLIN (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz and Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson discussed the situation on the Ukrainian border and agreed that further Russian military aggression against Ukraine must be averted, a German government spokesperson said on Friday. In a phone call on Thursday, Scholz and Johnson...
POLITICS
Ukraine raises rate to 10% as inflation and Russia standoff weigh

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% on Thursday, crossing into double digits for the first time since April 2020, to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia. The National Bank of...
BUSINESS
Finland’s PM says young female government has been target of hate speech

HELSINKI (Reuters) – Prime Minister Sanna Marin of Finland says she and her fellow young female ministers have been targeted with extensive hate speech for their gender and appearance while in office. “We can see that when you are young and female the hate speech that we are facing...
EUROPE
Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi announced Saturday he will not run for Italy's presidency, ending his improbable candidacy two days before voting begins in parliament. In the first three rounds of voting, each of which will take a day, the winning candidate must secure two-thirds of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
In global 5G race, European Union is told to step up pace

As the United States grapples with the 5G rollout affecting airlines, a European Union watchdog warned on Monday the EU faces much bigger economic and security threats unless member countries step up cooperation.The alarm bells are included in a special report on the 27-nation bloc’s preparations for 5G, the fifth and next generation of wireless communications. 5G is projected to propel the world into a new digital age -- one with greater technological innovations but also vulnerabilities. The study by the European Court of Auditors has a two-pronged clarion call, saying Europe is falling behind North America and Asia...
EUROPE
US, UK, China, Russia, France release joint statement on nuclear war – here it is

Five nuclear world powers issued a joint statement on Monday calling for “the reduction of strategic risks” in an effort to avoid war between Nuclear-Weapon States. The People’s Republic of China, the French Republic, the Russian Federation, the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the United States of America issued a rare joint statement in which they affirmed that “a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought.”
POLITICS
Mexico's energy reform strains ties with US

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...
ENERGY INDUSTRY

