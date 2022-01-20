ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Retail

Britain's Primark pledges not to raise prices

By Reuters Staff
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago

LONDON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - British clothing retailer Primark will not raise prices for its spring/summer range despite inflationary cost pressures, the finance chief of its owner Associated British Foods said on Thursday.

“Primark prices for the consumer will remain where they are,” John Bason told Reuters. “It’s locked and loaded.”

Rival Next has flagged price rises of 3.7% in the first half of 2022 and 6% in the second half due to higher freight rates and increased manufacturing costs. Marks & Spencer has also indicated price rises are coming.

Bason said the UK government’s move on Wednesday to lift COVID-19 restrictions for England had improved the outlook for Primark as more people would return to city centre workplaces and think more about overseas holidays.

“In the UK and Ireland I think we’re looking at an improving consumer outlook on the back of the Omicron infection rates coming down and I think it will be underpinned by those COVID restrictions being lifted yesterday,” he said after Primark updated on Christmas trading. (Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Kate Holton)

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Union demands Ovo explains millions paid out in brand royalty fees

A union has demanded an energy company on the verge of making more than a thousand of its staff redundant explain why it made around £40 million in loans and payments to other firms owned by its boss.Unite has said its research showed nearly £20 million from Ovo has been loaned to a number of companies owned by Stephen Fitzpatrick, while £21 million has been paid out to Imagination Industries, the energy firm’s parent company, for brand royalty fees.Ovo said it did not recognise the £40 million figure given by the union, and Mr Fitzpatrick said the brand licencing agreement...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
BBC

Britain's most dangerous roads

The police watchdog says a reduction in dedicated traffic officers has left British roads more dangerous. The fatality rate has risen by five per cent - the first significant rise in 40 years. BBC Panorama has investigated the roads that kill a jumbo jet's worth of people every three months.
TRAFFIC
101 WIXX

Britain to study prices and competition in financial data

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain’s financial watchdog said on Tuesday it will launch two market studies on the price of data in wholesale financial markets after concerns of “limited competition” for benchmarks, indices and credit ratings. The first study, which will start this summer, will look into...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Britain#Marks Spencer#Ireland#England#British#Associated British Foods#Next#Omicron#Covid
The Independent

Aldi cheers ‘best ever’ Christmas and commits to 2022 price pledge

Aldi has hailed its “best ever” Christmas after a jump in December trading as it also pledged to keep prices low amid a crunch on customers’ budgets.The discount supermarket chain said sales increased by 0.4% compared with the same month last year, when grocery stores had been buoyed by lockdown measures affecting hospitality firms.Aldi claimed that figures from research firm Kantar show it was the “only major supermarket” to increase its sales for December.Aldi UK chief executive Giles Hurley welcomed the performance and said the retailer was boosted by strong sales of its premium product lines.He also said the supermarket...
BUSINESS
knowtechie.com

Netflix is raising its prices…again

If you are an avid Netflix user, you’ve seen the price slowly rise throughout the years. Now, it’s getting ready to go up again. Announced in the Netflix Help Center today and reported on by Reuters, the new prices go into effect immediately for new subscribers, with existing users “gradually” seeing the increase. Netflix notes it will send an email notification 30 days before the price increase.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
mining.com

Iron ore price back above $130 as China pledges support

Iron ore led gains among industrial metals Wednesday as China vows to use more monetary policy tools to spur the economy, brightening the outlook for raw materials demand. Futures in Singapore climbed over 3% to more than $130 a tonne. Dalian iron ore jumped nearly 5%, while benchmark 62% Fe fines imported into Northern China were changing hands for $131.23 a tonne during morning trading, up 2.8% compared to Tuesday’s closing, according to Fastmarkets MB.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Thousands sign petition demanding end to ‘shockingly wasteful’ empty ghost flights

As airlines across Europe fly planes without passengers purely to hang on to take-off and landing slots, a UK parliamentary petition demanding an end to “ghost flights” has attracted more than 3,000 signatures.Flying planes empty has long been used by airlines to preserve what is often their most valuable asset: permission to land at and take off from, high-demand airports such as London Heathrow.In the industry, the practice is known as “keeping slots warm” – flying enough to adhere to the 80:20 rule that requires an airline to use a slot 80 per cent of the time. Any less, and the...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Truss calls for ‘practical solutions’ to end N Ireland Protocol deadlock

Foreign Secretary Liz Truss has called for a “practical solutions” to resolve the deadlock with the EU over the Northern Ireland Protocol.Ms Truss is travelling to Brussels for her second meeting with European Commission vice president Maros Sefcovic since taking over responsibility for the talks following the resignation of the Brexit minister Lord Frost.Following their first encounter at the Foreign Secretary’s country residence at Chevening in Kent earlier this month, the two sides agreed officials would enter into “intensified talks” in preparation for Monday’s meeting.It is expected that Ms Truss and Ms Sefcovic will hold a “closed” session with just...
POLITICS
The Independent

Airlines forced to operate more flights to avoid losing airport slots

Airlines will be forced to operate more flights this summer to avoid losing lucrative take-off and landing slots at the UK’s busiest airports.They must use their slots at least 70% of the time to keep them from March 27, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps announced.The Cabinet minister said the increase from the current level of 50% will “balance the needs” of various parts of the aviation industry as it recovers from the coronavirus pandemic.A step back towards normal rulesTransport Secretary Grant ShappsThe decision criticised by airlines but welcomed by Heathrow and Gatwick airports.Airlines were traditionally required to use 80% of slots...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Independent

Electricity blackouts could hit Europe, experts warn

Europe could be hit by electricity blackouts in the next few months if average temperatures fall, energy experts have warned.Analysts at investment bank Goldman Sachs said that Europe has enough gas stored up to get through winter, but if temperatures were to drop, leading to an increase in demand, storage could fall below the record lows seen in 2018.If this happens “electricity blackouts (are) likely,” the bank’s analysts said.It also warned that even if Russia ramps up its supplies to the region, north west Europe is likely to see gas prices at around double their normal levels.This is before taking...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

UK's Amigo says CFO Mike Corcoran to step down

Jan 24 (Reuters) - British subprime lender Amigo Holdings (AMGO.L) said on Monday Chief Financial Officer Mike Corcoran will step down immediately, on a day where its shares fell as much as 62% after the firm flagged potential insolvency. Amigo earlier in the day said it could enter insolvency if...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Truss and Sefcovic discuss Northern Ireland Brexit row in ‘constructive’ talks

The UK and European Union will continue “intensive discussions” to resolve the deadlock over Northern Ireland’s post-Brexit arrangements, Liz Truss said.The Foreign Secretary met European Commission vice-president Maros Sefcovic in Brussels on Monday for talks aimed at making progress on issues around the Northern Ireland Protocol.In a joint statement, the pair said there was a “constructive atmosphere” and they will meet again next week.Officials will carry on talks this week before Ms Truss and Mr Sefcovic meet to take stock of the situation..@marossefcovic and I had further talks today in Brussels. Teams continue intensive discussions 👇 pic.twitter.com/thgxjJiaJc— Liz Truss (@trussliz)...
POLITICS
The Independent

Major UK investor says it will vote against company directors if they fail on climate

One of the UK’s leading asset managers has said it wants to see "concrete action" from companies on environmental pledges, or it will vote to have directors removed, as the organisation targets firms’ long term impacts on the world.In a letter to around 1,500 companies, Aviva Investments said it wanted to see "tangible and transparent progress on a wider definition of sustainability", with key measures being human rights, biodiversity and climate impacts.In the letter, Mark Versey, the chief executive of the £262bn asset manager, said he hoped the focus would result in a "better future for society".He said: “We want...
ENVIRONMENT
The Independent

Minister quits Government at the despatch box in the House of Lords

A minister has resigned from the Government over how it has handled fraudulent Covid business loans.Lord Agnew of Oulton, a joint Cabinet Office and Treasury minister, confirmed his intention to quit his posts while speaking at the despatch box in the House of Lords.He was updating peers about the £4.3 billion of Covid loans – written off by the Treasury – which Labour said has gone to “fraudsters”.After telling the Lords he was unhappy with working between the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Treasury, Lord Agnew said: “Given that I am the minister for counter-fraud,...
POLITICS
Reuters

Australia shares set for weak start, NZ stocks fall

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares were set for a weak start on Tuesday as an increasingly hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and rising geopolitical tensions have spooked investors, with local oil-related stocks likely to decline as crude prices fell about 2% overnight. The local share price index futures was down...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

288K+
Followers
271K+
Post
134M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy