ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Indonesia central bank attacked by ransomware, but says no impact on services

By Thomson Reuters
kfgo.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJAKARTA (Reuters) – Indonesia central bank has been attacked by ransomware, but...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
securityboulevard.com

2021 Ransomware Attack Report

In 2020 and 2021 BlackFog measured publicly disclosed attacks globally. The 2021 ransomware attack report summarizes these findings and highlights the key trends as we enter 2022. In 2021 there were a record total of 292 reported ransomware attacks, representing an increase of 17% year over year. Of these attacks...
RETAIL
kfgo.com

Brazil central bank chief sees no major Omicron impact on economy yet

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s central bank chief Roberto Campos Neto said on Thursday the Omicron variant of the coronavirus has not yet had a major impact on the country’s economy and was not expected to because the government has not placed restrictions on mobility. When asked about...
ECONOMY
theedgemarkets.com

Indonesia's central bank surprises with hefty RRR hikes, eyes Fed

JAKARTA (Jan 20): Indonesia's central bank announced on Thursday a surprise 300 basis point hike in the reserve requirement ratio (RRR) for banks over the next eight months, in one of its first concrete signs of monetary tightening. At its first policy meeting of the year, Bank Indonesia (BI) kept...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Swedish central bank says own risk buffer needs to be bigger

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Sweden’s central bank said on Wednesday that it needed to boost its own financial buffer by 15 billion Swedish crowns ($1.67 billion) to strengthen resilience against potential future losses due to its expanded balance sheet. “The Riksbank can manage the increased risks, but to maintain equity...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ransomware#Jakarta#Reuters#Bank Indonesia#Bi#Gayatri
onmsft.com

Ukraine malware attack focused on destruction of data, not ransomware, says Microsoft

Over the weekend, the Microsoft Security blog shared information on a new destructive malware operation that has been targeting multiple government, non-profit, and information technology organizations in Ukraine, as tensions between that country and Russia continue to escalate. The malware is presented as though it were a ransomware attack, offering...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ZDNet

Finalsite says no data stolen during ransomware attack affecting 3,000 US public schools

Education software provider Finalsite said on Monday that no data was stolen during a ransomware attack that started on January 4. Finalsite provides website services to thousands of public schools across the US and the attack took place at a particularly inopportune time. As schools braced for snow days and potential COVID-19 disruptions on Friday, officials found their websites and email systems out of commission, making it more difficult to communicate changes with parents.
EDUCATION
Reuters

Norway on track for March rate hike, central bank says

OSLO, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Norway's central bank said on Thursday it plans to raise its key policy interest rate in March, maintaining a campaign of tightening that began last year as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Norges Bank's five-member monetary policy committee unanimously agreed to keep the rate...
BUSINESS
AFP

Fed says central bank digital dollar could offer benefits

An official US digital currency could offer potential benefits to American consumers and businesses, but it is not clear they would outweigh the potential risks, the Federal Reserve said Thursday. "We look forward to engaging with the public, elected representatives and a broad range of stakeholders as we examine the positives and negatives of a central bank digital currency in the United States," Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said in a statement.
U.S. POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

Bank did not raise interest rates soon enough, says former deputy governor

The Bank of England failed to act quickly enough to hike interest rates as rampant inflation took hold and will now have to “move faster” with further rises, the Bank’s former deputy governor has warned.Sir Charlie Bean, who was deputy governor for monetary policy throughout the financial crisis and a recently-retired member of the UK’s fiscal watchdog, criticised the Bank’s decision to hold off from raising rates until December.He told the PA news agency that policymakers should have acted in November, or earlier, as the economy showed signs of overheating.If I was on the MPC, I would have been in...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Farmers' protest in Spain highlights rural concerns

Farmers, cattle-breeders, hunters and opposition supporters descended Sunday on the Spanish capital of Madrid to protest environmental and economic policies by Spain’s left-of-center government that they say are hurting rural communities.Sunday’s protest was organized by Alma Rural 2021, a platform representing over 500 rural organizations from all corners of Spain Members of opposition parties, ranging from centrists to far-right supporters, also attended.The demonstration came as Spanish politicians are campaigning before an early election in Castilla-Leon, a vast region northeast of Madrid where proposals against depopulation and agricultural policies are taking center stage.Carlos Bueno, head of Alma Rural 2021,...
AGRICULTURE
kfgo.com

Brazil’s Health Ministry approves China’s Sinovac shot for some children

BRASILIA (Reuters) – Brazil’s Health Ministry on Friday approved use of Sinovac Biotech Ltd’s COVID-19 vaccine, Coronavac, for children ages 6 to 17. In a news conference announcing the addition of Coronavac to the national vaccination plan, Deputy Health Minister Rodrigo Cruz said the ministry has 6 million doses of the vaccine available, with states and cities having their own stocks.
WORLD
kfgo.com

Ukraine raises rate to 10% as inflation and Russia standoff weigh

KYIV (Reuters) – Ukraine’s central bank raised its main interest rate to 10% from 9% on Thursday, crossing into double digits for the first time since April 2020, to try to tackle persistently high inflation and the economic fallout from a standoff with Russia. The National Bank of...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy