‘Windjammers 2’ Review: Cult Arcade Classic Revived For Modern Tossers

Plenty of games have fallen to the march of time, forgotten in a sea of retro hits or the ever growing swarm of modern game releases. Often times, games will either carry a loud and proud legacy or stay alive through the years as a cult classic. Windjammers, for a while, fell into neither of those categories — a truly forgotten gem released by Data East for the Neo Geo back in 1994. It wouldn’t be until nearly a decade and a half later that the game would climb out of obscurity, thanks to the internet. Windjammers became a retro phenomenon and a must-play competitive hidden gem, even inspiring a modern competitive tournament scene that would have never been in the cards years prior. Dotemu kept the legacy of the original game alive thanks to modern console ports in 2017 and 2018, but then the company went one step further and announced a full-on sequel. A few years and a few delays later, Windjammers 2 is here for review on Nintendo Switch to deliver a familiar disc-jamming experience with a gorgeous new coat of paint.

