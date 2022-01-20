ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Windjammers 2’ Review: Cult Arcade Classic Revived For Modern Tossers

In the arcades of 1994, one genre was king: the one-on-one fighter. In Japan, the top six highest-grossing coin-op cabs of the year were all fighters, with Capcom’s legendary Super Street Fighter II Turbo reigning supreme ahead of the likes of Fatal Fury Special and SEGA’s polygonal breakthrough of Virtua Fighter....

GAMINGbible

One Of The Best Zelda Games Is Finally Coming To Nintendo Switch

Nintendo has confirmed that The Legend Of Zelda: Majora's Mask is finally coming to Nintendo Switch, via the console's online service. The original N64 version of the classic Zelda adventure will be made available in February as part of the Switch Online Expansion Pack. Other N64 games included in this new, pricier tier of Switch Online include Banjo-Kazooie, The Legend Of Zelda: Ocarina Of Time, and Paper Mario.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Windjammers 2 review: arcade action in simple and enthralling form

We’re in a bit of a “love letter” media period right now. Some old things come back with new things to say, like The Matrix Resurrections, and some old things come back simply to enjoy themselves, and remind yesteryear fans what they loved about the original in the first place, like Scream.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

12 years later, Ubisoft revives its classic RTS, The Settlers

How best to describe The Settlers, which launches March 17 on Windows PC?. The title would suggest a reboot. Yet fans know this series has typically established new stories and settings rather than follow a continuity. The timing, 12 years after The Settlers 7, implies a reintroduction is in order....
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

PlayStation Is Finally Rolling Out A Feature Fans Have Waited Years For

If you've been following the gaming news at all this week, you'll know that Microsoft has absolutely dominated the conversation. On Tuesday, Microsoft announced it plans to buy Call Of Duty publisher Activision Blizzard for nearly $69 billion. It's the largest acquisition the video game industry has ever seen, and one that has huge implications going forward.
VIDEO GAMES
PCGamesN

Supraland Six Inches Under, sequel to the cult classic Metroidvania FPS, is out today

Supraland doesn’t appear especially remarkable at first glance, but its combination of Metroidvania-style exploration, Portal-inspired puzzling, and Doom-like action made it a cult hit back in 2019. The devs set to work on DLC shortly after, but that scope of that expansion ballooned until it became Supraland Six Inches Under, a full new game that’s out today.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Windjammers 2 review for Switch | Good old-fashioned jammin’

Plenty of games have fallen to the march of time, forgotten in a sea of retro hits or the ever growing swarm of modern game releases. Often times, games will either carry a loud and proud legacy or stay alive through the years as a cult classic. Windjammers, for a while, fell into neither of those categories — a truly forgotten gem released by Data East for the Neo Geo back in 1994. It wouldn’t be until nearly a decade and a half later that the game would climb out of obscurity, thanks to the internet. Windjammers became a retro phenomenon and a must-play competitive hidden gem, even inspiring a modern competitive tournament scene that would have never been in the cards years prior. Dotemu kept the legacy of the original game alive thanks to modern console ports in 2017 and 2018, but then the company went one step further and announced a full-on sequel. A few years and a few delays later, Windjammers 2 is here for review on Nintendo Switch to deliver a familiar disc-jamming experience with a gorgeous new coat of paint.
VIDEO GAMES
Siliconera

Review: In Windjammers 2, Power Discs Fly Once Again

We’ve known about the project for years now, but it’s still sort of shocking to us that Windjammers 2 exists. After all, roughly three decades have passed since the original’s release! And the pressure that sort of gap builds can be a lot. But hey, it’s here! And it manages to deliver on a few core points.
VIDEO GAMES
culturedvultures.com

Windjammers 2 (Xbox Series X) REVIEW – Jam This Jam

1994’s Windjammers was certainly a unique game when it was released on the Neo Geo arcade system, which allowed players to bring arcade-quality games into the home. It was most certainly a Neo Geo game through and through. With slick animations and large chucky cartoon visuals, it was a gorgeous looking game, but what made it unique was its gameplay.
TENNIS
waytoomany.games

Review – Windjammers 2

To say I was a fan of the original Windjammers would be a lie. I have never played it nor seen it in the wild, and that’s coming from someone who grew up in a city with at least two Neo Geo cabinets per block. Which is a bummer, as I love the style and gameplay from most Neo Geo sports titles. There’s something about that hardware that makes its sports games beyond charming. Nevertheless, I wanted to give Windjammers 2 a go. If anything, I wanted to check it out as it was being made by Dotemu, a company that has already cemented its spot as one of the best retro revival producers in the industry.
FIFA
gamepur.com

Windjammers 2 can be a great esport, but also a big learning curve for new players – Review

A common misconception with competitive video games is that they have to be somewhat overly complex and, to a degree, inaccessible. Whether it’s a shooter with layers of systems or fighting games with too many combos to memorize, some games appear too daunting for casual players, who then leave it to the “pros.” Windjammers 2 is a curious case — it’s inviting to all players with its easy concept, but becomes a steep rabbit hole of skill creep as you discover its ins and outs.
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible

Xbox Boss Wants To Revive Classic Activision Franchises Like Guitar Hero

One of the very best things to come from Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision is the speculation of what might happen to all the IPs that are set to find themselves in new hands. Will Crash and Spyro become Xbox exclusives, purely for that jab at the 90s PlayStation kids? No, probably not. And what about all those different game series that have just gone unused for years on end - could they be making a comeback? Actually, yeah, it’s looking like they will. Result!
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Life

'Breakout: Recharged', A Revamp Of Atari's Arcade Classic, Launches On Switch Next Month

Atari has announced that Breakout: Recharged will be blasting onto the Switch eShop on 10th February. A modern take on the '70s arcade classic, Breakout: Recharged has players smashing their way through each neon-coloured brick across a variety of modes. An Endless option will put you through your paces, while Challenge mode will have you taking part in 50 increasingly challenging levels – oh, and you can even jump into a local co-op mode, too.
VIDEO GAMES
TouchArcade

SwitchArcade Round-Up: Reviews Featuring ‘Demon Gaze Extra’ and ‘Windjammers 2’, Plus New Releases and the Latest Sales

Hello gentle readers, and welcome to the SwitchArcade Round-Up for January 24th, 2022. In today’s article, we’ve got four reviews for you to read. Three of them involve whacking monsters in dungeons! The other is about EXTREME DISC TOSSING. We have a bunch of new releases to look at, but please don’t get too excited. There must have been something in the eShop water this weekend, because… well, you’ll see. Finally, we round things out with the usual lists of new and expiring sales. Let’s get going!
VIDEO GAMES
GAMINGbible brings you the latest video game news, reviews of the most exciting releases, and interviews with the industry’s biggest names. We cover everything from PlayStation and XBOX blockbusters, to quirky Nintendo games, to the cool indie gems on PC and Android that you might otherwise miss.

