ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Pacers Pick Lakers Pocket in Second Half

By Taylor Geas Facebook Twitter
NBA
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter defeating the Jazz in a supreme performance on Monday, the Lake Show returned to their home floor to host the Indiana Pacers. Los Angeles lost urgency in the second half and ended up falling 111-104. The Lakers pressed play and were...

www.nba.com

Comments / 0

Related
fadeawayworld.net

Marc Stein Says That If The Lakers Trade Russell Westbrook To The Rockets, Houston Is Expected To Immediately Enter Buyout Talks With Him

Russell Westbrook has been underwhelming since he joined the Los Angeles Lakers before the start of this season. The former MVP has received a lot of the blame for the Lakers underperforming, with fans and analysts naming his inefficient play and careless turnovers for the Lakers' struggles. Considering all of that, there have been rumors that the Lakers are already willing to trade Westbrook.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
NBA

Pacers Sign Lance Stephenson to Second 10-Day Contract

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Pacers today announced that they have signed guard Lance Stephenson to a second 10-day contract. Per team policy, terms of the deal were not disclosed. The Pacers previously signed Stephenson to a 10-day contract on January 14.
NBA
FOX59

Bridges, Biyombo lead Suns to 113-103 win over Pacers

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker wound up for a celebratory windmill dunk in the final minute, but misjudged it badly. The ball clanged off the back of the rim and ricocheted downcourt as the home crowd groaned. The Phoenix Suns’ star guard retreated with a sheepish grin. It was one of the few things that’s […]
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nate Thurmond
Person
Lebron James
Person
Caris Levert
Person
Dwight Howard
NBA

Game Preview: Pacers vs Hornets

After wrapping up a four-game Western Conference road trip Monday night in New Orleans, the Pacers (17-31) return to Gainbridge Fieldhouse to host the Charlotte Hornets (26-21). It is the fourth and final time the squads will meet this season. Charlotte has taken all three previous matchups. The Blue &...
NBA
NBA

Week 14 Rewind: 10 things to know from the past 7 days in the NBA

There have been six 50+ point games in the NBA so far this season and two of them came in the past week as Philadelphia’s Joel Embiid scored 50 against Orlando on Wednesday and Boston’s Jayson Tatum dropped 51 at Washington on Sunday. Embiid tied his career-high with...
NBA
NBA

POWER RANKINGS » Picking Up Momentum In Week 15

The Trail Blazers return home from their six-game road trip, the longest of the season, with four more wins and a better idea of what their team identity can be when this roster coalesces as a unit. Behind a third consecutive 2-1 week, Portland is now 6-2 over its last eight games and boasts the league’s seventh-best defensive rating (106.9) during that span. Offensively, the Blazers have had five players in double-digit scoring in nine of their last 11 games. With defensive schemes and ball movement being focal points for coach Chauncey Billups coming into the season, it has to be refreshing to see this team gain some consistency on those fronts after struggling in that regard for much of the season. “I thought it was an excellent trip. I’m so proud of our guys; we’re just becoming a real unit,” Coach Billups said in summation of the trip following Sunday’s victory in Toronto.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Pacers Pick Lakers Pocket#The Indiana Pacers
Yardbarker

Rachel Nichols officially out at ESPN

The Rachel Nichols era at ESPN is officially over. Andrew Marchand of The New York Post reported on Wednesday that Nichols has reached a settlement agreement with ESPN to terminate their relationship. She is now free to pursue other opportunities immediately. Nichols first worked for ESPN from 2004 to 2013,...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Orlando Magic
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Charles Barkley Reveals Michael Jordan Once Called Him At 4 AM And Picked Him Up On His Private Jet To Play Golf After A Playoff Loss: "I'm Coming To Get You, We'll Go Play Some Golf. Season Is Over, You Need To Get Away."

Charles Barkley and Michael Jordan were very close during their playing careers. Jordan and Barkley entered the NBA at the same time, as part of the legendary 1984 NBA Draft class. Jordan went to the Bulls, and Chuck would join the Philadelphia 76ers. But Barkley found more success when he was in the Western Conference.
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy