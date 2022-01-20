ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
France January business confidence 107 vs 109 prior

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

The drop in the headline comes mostly from a decline in the...

www.forexlive.com

The Associated Press

German business confidence perks up after 6-month decline

BERLIN (AP) — Business confidence in Germany, Europe’s biggest economy, has picked up unexpectedly after a six-month slide, a closely watched survey showed Tuesday. The Ifo institute said its monthly confidence increased to 95.7 points in January from 94.8 in December. Economists had forecast another slight dip to 94.5.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Germany January Ifo business climate index 95.7 vs 94.7 expected

That's a decent nudge higher in the headline reading, reaffirming better business conditions to start the year as the German economy puts out some resilience - as seen with the PMI data from yesterday. Another bright spot is that the outlook also improved markedly and that highlights optimism towards the impact of omicron on economic developments in the months ahead.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

German Ifo business survey the highlight of releases in Europe

It's all about the risk mood currently, so either way economic releases will take a backseat today. US stocks staged a remarkable comeback yesterday, one which will go down in the history books. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq turned around 4% and 5% losses respectively to end higher, with a surge of buying coming in the final few hours.
ECONOMY
forexlive.com

Bank of Canada monetary policy meeting January 26 - preview

We look for the Bank of Canada to raise interest rates 25bp on 26 Jan. Activity is strong, the economy is seeing record employment and inflation is at 30-year highs. Covid containment measures are also set to be eased at the end of the month and this should signal the green light to hike rates. Expect a positive impact on CAD, although extenal risks are mounting.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

US January consumer confidence 113.8 vs 111.8 expected

Expectations 90.8 versus 96.9 prior (revised to 96.9) The proportion of consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles, and major appliances over the next six months all increased. 11.3% of consumers said jobs are “hard to get,” down from 11.7%. 21.1% of consumers said business conditions were “good,” up...
BUSINESS
wkzo.com

U.S. consumer confidence dips in January; spending intentions strong

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. consumer confidence ebbed slightly in January, with more consumers planning to purchase homes, automobiles and other big ticket items even as they grew less optimistic about business and labor market conditions in the near term. The Conference Board said on Tuesday its consumer confidence index...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

Philly Fed January non-manufacturing index -16.2 vs +27.3 prior

Diffusion index for general activity +2.6 vs +25.9 prior -- lowest since Jan 2021. In this month’s special questions, the firms were asked about their expectations for changes in various input and labor costs for the coming year. Responses indicate an expected average increase of 7.3 percent for raw materials, followed by total compensation (wages plus benefits), intermediate goods, and energy, which are all expected to increase between 5 and 6 percent on average. The firms also expect wages to rise an average of 4.5 percent in 2022.
ECONOMY
US News and World Report

Consumer Confidence Dips in January But Inflation Concerns Ease Slightly

Confidence in the economy fell slightly in January, while inflation worries eased and consumers are still in a spending mood, according to the latest survey by The Conference Board released Tuesday. The organization’s Consumer Confidence Index fell to 113.8 from 115.2 in December. [. READ:. New Year, New Fed,...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Eurozone January flash services PMI 51.2 vs 52.2 expected

The services reading slumped to a nine-month low, owing much to a decline in activity as omicron spreads. That said, the sector still posted a slight growth reading and that argues that perhaps the impact of omicron on Q1 activity may be milder than anticipated. The slight easing of supply chain disruptions helped to bolster manufacturing activity, so that is a plus on the month too.
ECONOMY
q957.com

Australian business confidence bruised by coronavirus surge

SYDNEY (Reuters) – A measure of Australian business confidence has swung into the red as a surge in coronavirus cases hit consumer spending and played havoc with staffing, though sales overall were proving resilient so far. Tuesday’s survey from National Australia Bank (NAB) showed its index of business confidence...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

European equities marked down at the open

UK FTSE -0.7%. In part, the drop here owes to some catch up to the late selling in Wall Street on Friday. European indices did close lower then but almost halved losses upon closing the final day of last week. Meanwhile, US stocks were sold hard towards the close with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq closing near the lows and the charts looking rather ominous.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Germany December PPI +5.0% vs +0.8% m/m prior

Slight delay in the release by the source. That's a whopping increase in producer prices on the month with the annual jump being the highest ever recorded since the survey began in 1949. The jump in energy prices contributed to the large spike, with prices up by 69% on average in December as compared to November. Stripping that out, producer prices were still some 10.4% higher in December last year as compared to December 2020.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Downbeat New Zealand business confidence, strong inflation pressures

In the The latest NZIER Quarterly Survey of Business Opinion, a net 34.4% of New Zealand businesses expect a deterioration in general economic conditions over the coming months, much worse than prior quarter’s 11.1%. Trading activity for the next three months dropped slightly from 8.7 to 8.3. Regarding inflation,...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Japan November preliminary leading indicator index 103.0 vs 100.2 prior

A decent improvement in the readings above but the assessment of the coincident index is still seen as "weakening". With the virus situation a bit more tricky to start the new year, that is likely to cap optimism. The index is used as a reference to economic conditions, but most...
MARKETS
Zacks.com

Will ETFs Suffer as US Homebuilder Confidence Slips in January?

The U.S. housing sector feels the pain of rising inflation levels and persistent supply-chain disturbances amid strengthening demand. This has led to the home builder sentiment breaking the streak of a four-month increase. Per the monthly National Association of Home Builders (NAHB)/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index (HMI), builder sentiment for the newly-built single-family homes slipped by a point to 83 in January this year from 84 in December, 83 in November, 80 in October and 30 in April (the lowest since June 2012). However, the reading looks strong as any number above 50 signals improving confidence.
BUSINESS
Times Daily

US consumer confidence remains high after January downturn

SILVER SPRING, Md. (AP) — U.S. consumer confidence declined this month as persistent inflation and the highly-contagious omicron variant of the coronavirus dinged the optimism of Americans. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital Subscription Only. After the initial selected subscription period your...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Omicron drags UK economy to slowest growth in 11 months

Growth in the UK economy slowed to its lowest in 11 months as the spread of Omicron variant weighed on consumer activity, according to early economic data.The IHS Markit CIPS flash UK composite PMI report came in at 53.4 for January so far, representing the lowest figure since the UK was in lockdown last spring.It reflected a further slowdown following the reading of 53.6 for December.Scores above 50 represent growth, while anything below that is a contraction, meaning the UK’s private sector continued to expand during the quarter despite the slight slowdown in activity.🇬🇧 January flash data for the UK...
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Australian inflation data is due Tuesday 25 January

Australian inflation data (Q4 2021) is due Tuesday - preview (and RBA implications) This Australian Q4 CPI release is pivotal. trimmed mean CPI to increase by 0.9%/qtr (2.5%/yr). Several private surveys support our view that the rate of price increases accelerated over Q4. Higher housing construction and petrol prices are...
BUSINESS

