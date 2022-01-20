ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aussie leads, dollar tepid so far on the session

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 4 days ago

The aussie is leading gains so far on the day, with a stronger jobs report earlier bolstering RBA rate hike expectations and that is helping to keep the currency firmer. Adding to that is of course the better...

www.forexlive.com

forexlive.com

Trade ideas thread - European session 24 January 2022

The dollar is holding steadier to start the day, even as risk tones are looking slightly better - for now at least. It's tough to identify a pure trending move in the dollar these days as investors continue to digest what is happening in the equities and bond markets. Stocks...
WORLD
forexlive.com

Risk on the defensive ahead of European trading

For once, stocks are trending lower as bonds are more bid in trading this week. 10-year Treasury yields are marked sharply lower to 1.77%, retreating further from the highs this week of 1.90%. But the latest move today appears to be one that is related to risk aversion as equities are being hammered lower following the selloff yesterday.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

FX option expiries for 21 January 10am New York cut

A couple to take note of on the day, as highlighted in bold. All of which are seen close to current spot levels, so they might offer some attraction before rolling off later in the day. That said, a lot depends on the risk mood as that is the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Softens after Poor Jobless Claims, Aussie Staying Strong

Dollar turns softer in early US session after much worse than expected jobless claims data. Euro is closely following as next weakest and then Swiss Franc. On the other hand, Australian Dollar is extending post-job data gains. Canadian Dollar is also firm on oil prices. Yen is mixed for the moment as European stock markets are mixed while US futures point to mild recovery at open.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

Dollar holds steady on the session amid higher yields

Higher yields is the key theme to take note of for today, as 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields are revisiting pre-pandemic levels. The former is back above 1% while the latter is up to as high as 1.84% earlier in the day, currently seen around 1.82%. That has weighed on...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Dollar Extending Selloff, Aussie Leads Commodity Currencies Higher

Dollar’s post CPI selloff continues today and remains generally weak. For now, Swiss Franc is the second worst performer for the week, followed by Euro. Commodity currencies are the strongest, with Aussie overtaking Canadian. Sterling is mixed for now. Other markets are mixed for now, with Asian stocks lacking a clear direction. Global benchmark yields are retreating slightly. Gold and Silver, though, are firm together with oil.
BUSINESS
DailyFx

AUD/USD Forecast: Relief Rally Extends for Aussie Dollar Ahead of US CPI

Risk on triggered after Fed Chair Powell hearing. Major Australian linked commodities push higher. Bear flag pattern still holds. IG Client Sentiment (IGCS) bullish. Yesterday, Fed Chair Powell dampened hawkish hopes after emphasis was put on a mid-2022 inflation peak while reducing the ballooning balance sheet is likely to take place later this year. The U.S. dollar faded along with U.S. 10-year Treasury yields benefitting most USD crosses. The Australian Dollar was no exception with support from higher oil prices (inverse relationship with USD) enhancing commodity currency appeal. AUD associated commodities including natural gas, coal and iron ore all ticked higher giving added impetus to Aussie upside.
BUSINESS
forexlive.com

USDJPY bounces off earlier low (and swing low from last week)

The USDJPY has seen a down, up and back down day. The last move to the downside has seen the price retest the earlier low for the day and also a swing low level going back to last Friday's trading (see blue numbered circles. The pair did move below that level a week ago on its way to a cycle low at 113.47, but snapped back higher and used that level as support before moving to the high reached this week on Tuesday.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

NZDUSD test its lower trendline on the daily chart

The NZDUSD has been down six the last seven trading days. Today, the price moved to a new session low of 0.66648. That is the lowest level since November 4, 2020. At the low, the price is finding some stall against a downward sloping trendline on the daily chart connecting lows from March 2021, August 2021 and December 2021. The level comes in at 0.6664 that is where the price low stalled today so far. Stay above and it gives the dip buyers some hope. Move below and I would expect stops be triggered and the price to move to the downside.
MARKETS
forexlive.com

PBOC sets USD/ CNY mid-point today at 6.3492 (vs. estimate at 6.3488)

USD/CNY is the onshore yuan. Its permitted to trade plus or minus 2% from this daily reference rate. CNH is the offshore yuan. USD/CNH has no restrictions on its trading range. A significantly stronger or weaker rate than expected is typically considered a signal from the PBOC. The previous close...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

EURGBP bounces higher after push to near two year low stalls

The EURGBP moved to the lowest level since February 2020 yesterday reaching 0.8305. That took out the previous days low at 0.83124 and also moved below a swing area on the hourly chart at 0.83219 to 0.83242 (see green numbered circles). T. The price did bounce off the low, however,...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

ForexLive Asia FX news wrap: EUR staged a bit of a bounce

BOJ (December) meeting minutes (link to full text) Japan CPI data for December, headline 0.8% y/y,core +0.5%, core-core -0.7%. New Zealand data - Business PMI (December) 53.7 vs. prior 50.36) Yields on US bonds fell during the session, with the 10-year yield back to its lowest in a week after...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

Equities continue to stay in a rough spot as the week winds down

The early enthusiasm in US stocks yesterday faded completely by the end of the day and that's the second time this week that dip buyers have failed to muster a solid showing. That isn't encouraging whatsoever in terms of sentiment and I fear the technicals are also hinting at a much steeper decline for equities in the sessions ahead.
STOCKS
Seeking Alpha

So Far 2022 Looks Like 2018

We closed 2021 near all-time highs, knowing that major Federal Reserve action was on the way, so I am not surprised to see the rotations that are happening now. The worst January in recent memory was in 2016, when we opened with a decidedly negative tone but ended the year on a positive note. I am not sure how to read this 2022 market other than to say that we closed 2021 near all-time highs, knowing that major Federal Reserve action was on the way, so I am not surprised to see the rotations that are happening now. Back on October 5, 2021, I wrote that 2022 would look more like 2018 (due to the Federal Reserve policy changes coming), and so far that is proving to be the case (see "Get Ready For 2018-Type Volatility In Stocks And Bonds").
BUSINESS

