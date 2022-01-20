ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 5 days ago

The mood is helped by China easing policy earlier in the day, helping to bolster domestic equities sentiment. US futures are...

www.forexlive.com

Comments / 0

forexlive.com

Chinese stocks post biggest daily drop since July last year

CSI 300 -2.3%. Coincidentally, the drop in the CSI 300 index is now bringing it close to the July low of 4,663.90. A break below that could exacerbate further declines in Chinese stocks so just be wary of that in the sessions ahead.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Trade ideas thread - European session 25 January 2022

That's the big question in the market today. Everything else is secondary as the risk mood is the key driver of trading sentiment at the moment. US futures are pointing lower after yesterday's resounding turnaround, so that is still leaving a lot of things up in the air. In FX,...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

ForexLive European FX news wrap: Dollar nudges higher, US futures pointing lower

European equities higher; S&P 500 futures down 1.4%. It was a rather quiet session as equities are looking fairly more cautious following the stunning comeback in Wall Street late yesterday. US futures pointed lower since Asian trading, keeping that way throughout European morning trade. That is helping to see the...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

US stocks tumble at the open

The major US stock indices have tumbles lower at the US open. The major indices stages a dramatic comeback yesterday, closing higher on the day, but sellers are returning today. Microsoft earnings after the close will be eyed and a key barometer (perhaps). A snapshot of the market is showing:
STOCKS
WBEN 930AM

Stock market has wild swing to start week

It was a wild swing to start the week on Wall Street Monday. At midday, the Dow was down more than 1,000 points. It ended the day with a 99 point gain. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 had similar swings, ending in positive territory.
BUFFALO, NY
forexlive.com

A Guide to Sentiment Trading

Market sentiment generally refers to the attitude investors have towards either a security or the general market’s outlook. A strategy that has a basis on sentiment, on the other hand, will try to decipher those feelings with a logical approach. So rather than being under the heel of a...
MARKETS
forexlive.com

The USD is the strongest and the CHF is the weakest as the NA session begins

The forex market is a bit of a jumble to start the day with the USD and CAD as the strongest and the CHF and NZD as the weakest. US stocks are lower again in pre-market trading after the incredible comeback yesterday (Nasdaq down around 300 points or -2.11%),. Such price action often leads to risk off flows. That typically helps to give the USD, CHF and JPY support and hurts the CAD, NZD and AUD. The rankings of the strongest to weakest has instead pushed the CHF lower and the CAD higher today and scramble up the other currencies.
CURRENCIES
MarketWatch

Dow trims 800-point fall to end slightly lower in volatile session

Stocks ended lower Tuesday after another volatile session as investors await the outcome of a meeting of Federal Reserve officials. The Dow Jones Industrial Average ended with a loss of around 68 points, or 0.2%, near 34,297, according to preliminary figures, after dropping more than 800 points at its session low. The blue-chip gauge on Monday erased a drop of more than 1,000 points to finish in positive territory, while the S&P 500 erased a 4% decline and the Nasdaq Composite came back from a nearly 5% intraday drop. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 fell 1.2% to finish near 4,356,, while the Nasdaq declined 2.3% to close near 13,539. Fed policy makers are expected on Wednesday to lay the groundwork for a March rate increase.
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE 100 gains as European markets recover despite Wall Street slump

The FTSE recovered some ground from Monday’s bruising session as it benefited from strength among banking and commodity stocks.Markets across Europe were in resilient form as traders started buying again, with banks including Standard Chartered, Lloyds and NatWest among those to claw back some losses.London’s top flight ended the day 74.31 points, or 1.02%, higher at 7,371.46 points.Chris Beauchamp, chief market analyst at IG, said: “Despite some wobbles throughout the day the FTSE 100 has managed to hold on to most of yesterday’s rebound.“Signs of a recovery in metals and oil have boosted the relevant sectors in the index, while...
STOCKS
WTNH

Dow tumbles 1,000 points as 2022 selloff continues

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted over the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
STOCKS

