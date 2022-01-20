Eurostoxx futures +0.4% in early European trading

The forex market is a bit of a jumble to start the day with the USD and CAD as the strongest and the CHF and NZD as the weakest. US stocks are lower again in pre-market trading after the incredible comeback yesterday (Nasdaq down around 300 points or -2.11%),. Such price action often leads to risk off flows. That typically helps to give the USD, CHF and JPY support and hurts the CAD, NZD and AUD. The rankings of the strongest to weakest has instead pushed the CHF lower and the CAD higher today and scramble up the other currencies.

CURRENCIES ・ 14 HOURS AGO