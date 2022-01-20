ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

European equities open slightly higher to start the day

By Justin Low
forexlive.com
 4 days ago

Slight gains at the open as this underscores a faintly better risk mood to start the...

www.forexlive.com

forexlive.com

Eurostoxx futures -0.5% in early European trading

UK FTSE futures -0.3%. The late drop in US stocks on Friday is what is pinning down European equities ahead of the open today. The overall risk mood is more decent with US futures pointing higher, though sentiment is still rather fragile at best. S&P 500 futures are up 0.5%,...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

European equity close: Not a pretty picture

UK FTSE 100 -2.5%. The DAX is now flirting with the October lows and the lows from last May. Another day like today and we'll be talking about 10-month lows. For US markets, we've seen some interim bottoms lately after Europe closes. However they've all gone bust late in the day, so keep that in mind.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Trade ideas thread - European session 24 January 2022

The dollar is holding steadier to start the day, even as risk tones are looking slightly better - for now at least. It's tough to identify a pure trending move in the dollar these days as investors continue to digest what is happening in the equities and bond markets. Stocks...
WORLD
forexlive.com

It won't be a pretty open for US equities

S&P 500 futures are at session lows and down 64 points as the market battles worries about Ukraine, omicron and tech stocks. Sentiment is roundly negative across the asset landscape, picking up from where we left off last last week. This has turned into a nasty correction but I expect...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

It is PMI day in Europe to start the new week

After the poor end to last week, US futures are finding some steadier footing today with a modest rebound being posted. That said, the charts might be the more influential driver of sentiment this week and the S&P 500 falling below both its 100 and 200-day moving averages for the first time since May 2020 isn't exactly a sign of confidence.
EUROPE
forexlive.com

US futures bounce back a little to start the week, for now at least

Though that has been the same old story last week before it all turned into a bloodbath at the end of the day. And one can argue that the latest bounce here is also one that may prove to be rather shallow and insignificant. S&P 500 futures +0.7%. Nasdaq futures...
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Stock liquidation continues. NASDAQ now down to 3.7%

NASDAQ index -528 points or -3.83% at 13240. The NASDAQ index is now moved down -18.63% from its all-time high. To put things in perspective back at the start of the pandemic, the NASDAQ index felt -32.48%. US rates are mixed with the two year up marginally while the 10...
STOCKS
The Independent

Asian shares mostly lower, extending Wall Street losses

Shares were mostly lower in Asia on Monday after Wall Street logged its worst week since the pandemic began in 2020. Benchmarks declined in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Sydney but rose in Shanghai U.S. futures were higher.Investors have been growing increasingly worried about how aggressively the Federal Reserve which holds a policy meeting this week, might act to cool rising inflation. Historically low rates, dubbed quantitative easing, or QE, have helped support the broader market as the economy absorbed a sharp hit from the pandemic in 2020 and then recovered over the last two years. “The...
STOCKS
AFP

US stocks fall again, sending Nasdaq nearer to dreaded 'bear' market

Wall Street stocks tumbled again Friday following a plunge in Netflix shares that sent the Nasdaq further into correction territory, spurring questions of just how far the market will fall. Netflix results "particularly spooked" technology-focused stocks on Friday, said Ross Mayfield, analyst at Baird.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

ForexLive European FX news wrap: That sense of apprehension

Fitch downgrades China Aoyuan Group to 'Restricted Default'. European equities lower; S&P 500 futures down 0.4%. It was a quiet session but one filled with uneasiness as equities stayed on the retreat after yesterday's drop. A classic case of risk aversion is reverberating across markets as stocks fall and bonds...
CURRENCIES
forexlive.com

US equity futures point to a soft start, especially for Netflix

The past two days were the first time in more than 20 years that the Nasdaq has erased an intraday gain of 1% and closed lower on back-to-back days, according to Bespoke. The price action late in the day was ugly and it continued after hours . Nasdaq futures are down 157 points and S&P 500 futures are off by 30.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

Risk on the defensive ahead of European trading

For once, stocks are trending lower as bonds are more bid in trading this week. 10-year Treasury yields are marked sharply lower to 1.77%, retreating further from the highs this week of 1.90%. But the latest move today appears to be one that is related to risk aversion as equities are being hammered lower following the selloff yesterday.
STOCKS
forexlive.com

A case of déjà vu for US stocks?

This has a familiar ring to it as per the last two sessions in Europe (19/1 and 20/1). US futures are looking a fair bit less dire as we approach the handover to US trading, but will it falter at the end of the day as it has previously?. Risk...
STOCKS

