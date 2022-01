Gojira have no choice but to postpone the first leg of their European tour “due to the current Covid restrictions” across the continent. With the Omicron variant sweeping the world, France’s heaviest export was scheduled to kick off the first leg of its European tour January 17 in Finland and close in France on February 9, with the second leg picking up in The Netherlands on February 20 and wrapping in the U.K. on March 14. But due to the current situation regarding the global pandemic, the band has pushed back the opening leg of the tour.

MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO