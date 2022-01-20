His View: No easy answers when raising children

One of the most fun things about having kids in the house is seeing their joy and excitement in learning new skills from sight words to full-on reading to you at bedtime for a change or cleaning up their rooms and playrooms. The science is clear - children love directions, and they love the feeling of confidence that comes with accomplishments. As busy parents, sometimes getting a healthy, home-cooked meal on the table can seem like a daunting task at the end of the day, but with a little bit of patience, we can teach our kids how to get in on the action and help us with the meals we eat too. And let's face it, one thing off our plate, plus healthy foods on their plates, is a win for everyone. Let's take a look at some easy "starter meals'' to pass on to your children and help them learn to cook.

