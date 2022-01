Tributes abound for the wonderful Roger Tapping, violist of three famous string quartets. Josh Weilerstein: The first time I heard Roger Tapping play was a performance of the Ravel String Quartet at Yellow Barn when I was a teenager. It was an unforgettable display of every principle of chamber music playing that anyone could ever strive for. He was Listening, leading, giving, taking, and so much more, and his performance that night was all I could think about for weeks. It certainly played a part in my decision to become a musician. Little did I know that this chamber music genius would turn out to be one of the most brilliant, genuine, and profoundly kind humans I would ever meet.

