Energy Industry

Crude Oil Price Maintains Bullish Momentum

By OctaFX
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUS equities turned positive on Wednesday after strong quarterly earnings by Morgan Stanley, Bank of America, and Procter & Gamble. The two banks published better-than-expected results, which were helped by the rising loan growth and investment banking revenues. P&G, on the other hand, reported strong revenues, helped by rising demand and...

www.actionforex.com

kitco.com

Crude oil is bearish within overall bullishness 1/21/22

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $72.54 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). On 5/5/20 we left a medium-term bullish reversal below. We have seen $64.46 from $23.45. The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $29.89. The sustained trade above $76.90-98 warned of $70 to the upside over the next 18 months—this outlook would be negated with trade at $59.30. All the above we rolled into (H) from previous contracts.
actionforex.com

Stock’s Drop Persists, Dollar Maintains Resilience

Market sentiment deteriorates as yields remain elevated. The US stock futures’ negative correction develops lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 affected more, falling 4.6% yesterday. The first gain in US crude oil inventories in eight weeks in yesterday’s data release may have added to bearish sentiment in markets.
OilPrice.com

Oil Prices Fall Back Despite Bullish Predictions

Oil prices rallied this week on a set of bullish predictions from major investment banks but may have climbed too high too fast. Leading investment banks issued their outlooks for 2022 this week, with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expecting crude oil prices to hit $100 per barrel this year as oil inventories continue to ebb further and OPEC+ spare capacity falls. These reports drove ICE Brent past the $90 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014 this week, but the oil rally fizzled out by Friday as the priced-in geopolitical premium weakened. Despite recurring forecasts of an impending supply shortage, the coming weeks should see more crude on the market - Libya is already back and Ecuador will be getting there soon, too. The wide backwardation in futures markets, with the Brent M1-M12 spread at $8 per barrel, indicates that market fundamentals still point towards a drop from here, rather than a rally continuation. By Friday, global benchmark Brent traded around $88 per barrel, whilst WTI was trending at $85 per barrel.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Price Extends Rally Above $85

Crude oil price started a fresh increase above the $80.00 resistance. A key bullish trend line is forming with support near $83.50 on the 4-hours chart of XTI/USD. EUR/USD declined to 1.1310, and GBP/USD found support near 1.3565. Gold price remained well bid above the $1,800 support zone. Crude Oil...
WTOP

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 6 cents to $86.90 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for March delivery fell 6 cents to $88.38. a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for February delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. February heating oil fell 2 cents to $2.67 a gallon. February natural gas fell 23 cents to $3.80 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Seeking Alpha

Chevron Stock: A Rewarding Way To Capitalize On Rising Crude Oil Prices

We view Chevron Corporation as best-of-breed in the energy space as it offers investors a nice combination of capital appreciation and income growth upside potential. The global energy complex is rebounding from the worst of the coronavirus ('COVID-19') pandemic, and that is sending prices of raw energy resources sharply higher. Near-term crude oil futures are now over $80 per barrel as of this writing, which is music to Chevron Corporation's (CVX) ears. We are enormous fans of Chevron and view both its capital appreciation and income growth upside quite favorably.
cbs4local.com

Crude oil prices hit 7-year high amid supply threats

WASHINGTON (TND) — On Tuesday, crude oil prices hit a seven-year high. The international benchmark — Brent crude oil — traded at more than $88 per barrel Tuesday, the highest since 2014. Some experts expect it will top $100 a barrel this year. This comes as supply...
abcnews4.com

AAA: Gas prices rise in the Carolinas due to cost of crude oil

You may have noticed higher gas prices this week in the Carolinas. AAA says the higher prices are due to elevated costs of crude oil- which rose 6% in the last week in the U.S. “Oil is a key factor when it comes to gasoline and accounts for roughly half...
aroundosceola.com

AAA: Crude oil prices up, gas prices to follow

After a slight downtick right after the first of the year, Florida gas prices are being pushed higher by the rising price of oil. The U.S. price for crude oil — a critical piece to the price we pay at the pump — increased 6 percent last week, as global supplies struggle to meet demand, as reported by AAA – The Auto Club Group.
etftrends.com

Oil ETFs Rally With Crude Prices Hitting a Seven-Year High

Oil-related exchange traded funds maintained their momentum, with crude oil futures hitting a seven-year high on Tuesday as geopolitical tensions added to supply uncertainty. On Tuesday, the United States Oil Fund (NYSEArca: USO), which tracks West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures, and the United States Brent Oil Fund (NYSEArca: BNO), which tracks Brent crude oil futures, were up 1.6% and 1.7% higher, respectively. WTI crude oil futures were up 2.4% to $85.9 per barrel, and Brent crude gained 1.6% to $87.9 per barrel.
actionforex.com

Crude Oil Prices Soar as Demand and Supply Imbalance Continues

The price of crude oil held steady close to a seven-year high as investors remained optimistic about the rising demand. Brent rose to $86.71, meaning that it has jumped by 10% this year. WTI, the American benchmark, rose to $84.78, which is 12% above where it started the year at. Some analysts believe that oil prices will rise to about $100 this year considering that demand is expected to rise at a faster pace than supplies. Therefore, there are concerns that rising oil prices will lead to higher inflation. Worse, the ongoing tensions between Russia and Western countries has led to higher natural gas prices also.
invezz.com

Crude Oil forecast after the price advanced above $83

Crude oil price advanced this Wednesday to a two-month high despite a big rise in U.S. gasoline inventories. The rise comes after U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said that he believes the economic impact of the Omicron variant to be short-lived and sees the U.S. economy as strong enough to comfortably weather rate hikes.
theedgemarkets.com

Bursa Energy Index up after crude oil prices jump 4%

KUALA LUMPUR (Jan 12): The Bursa Malaysia Energy index was up in Wednesday (Jan 12) morning trade after crude oil prices leapt by nearly 4% overnight. At 10:15am, the Bursa Malaysia Energy Index — which tracks oil and gas (O&G) counters — had added 10.38 points or 1.43% to 738.73 points.
yourdailylocal.com

Gas Prices Decrease in Western Pa.; Crude Oil Prices Climbing Again

Gas prices are one cent lower in Western Pennsylvania this week at $3.516 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report. Residents in Warren County are paying an average of $3.58 per gallon. This week’s average prices:. This week’s average prices: Western Pennsylvania Average: $3.516.
cryptopolitan.com

Cardano price analysis: ADA recover to $1.208 as bullish momentum continues

ADA value recovers to the $1.208 limit. Cardano price analysis predicts a bullish trend. Support is present at the $1.89 level. The most recent Cardano price analysis is bullish for today as it shows favorable results for the buyers as the price has now recovered after a considerable decline in the past week. Today the price function is covering range upwards for the second day after finding support at $1.11 yesterday. Previously the bears have been dominating the market for the past few weeks by continuously degrading the price as the trend line remained downwards since 28th December. The bulls are trying to find their way to recovery, but the bearish lead remains unbeatable. Today, an uptrend was observed once again as the price moved up to a $1.208 lower high.
talkbusiness.net

Report: Rising crude oil production should lead to lower fuel prices

U.S. crude oil production is expected to exceed pre-pandemic levels in 2023, and as production and inventories rise, fuel prices are expected to fall, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA). The production is expected to average 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023, surpassing the record high set in 2019.
Investor's Business Daily

Four U.S. Oil Stocks In Buy Range As Crude Prices Rise

Several top U.S. oil stocks traded in or near buy ranges Wednesday as crude oil prices rose amid OPEC+ production disruptions. Diamondback Energy (FANG), EOG Resources (EOG), Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD), and Diamondback subsidiary Viper Energy Partners (VNOM) are all in buy ranges. While Matador Resources (MTDR) is near a buy point.
kitco.com

Crude oil poised for pressure within general bullishness, unless we take out formation above 1/11/22

On a macro basis: On 4/29/20 we left a bullish reversal below—we have seen $70.04 from that open at $15.37 in the (N). The break above $57.45-8.02 projects this upward $56 minimum, $110 (+) maximum. We have attained $27.39.The trade above $59.50 brought in $25.91 of strength. The sustained trade above $76.90-98 warned of $70 to the upside over the next 18 months—this outlook would be negated with trade at $59.30, although I warned at the same time, we were likely in the final stretch of this bull structure and may now be in a bearish correction against this before (if) resuming higher trade. All the above are ON HOLD.
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
