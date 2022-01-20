Crude Oil Price Maintains Bullish Momentum

Oil prices rallied this week on a set of bullish predictions from major investment banks but may have climbed too high too fast. Leading investment banks issued their outlooks for 2022 this week, with both Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley expecting crude oil prices to hit $100 per barrel this year as oil inventories continue to ebb further and OPEC+ spare capacity falls. These reports drove ICE Brent past the $90 per barrel mark for the first time since 2014 this week, but the oil rally fizzled out by Friday as the priced-in geopolitical premium weakened. Despite recurring forecasts of an impending supply shortage, the coming weeks should see more crude on the market - Libya is already back and Ecuador will be getting there soon, too. The wide backwardation in futures markets, with the Brent M1-M12 spread at $8 per barrel, indicates that market fundamentals still point towards a drop from here, rather than a rally continuation. By Friday, global benchmark Brent traded around $88 per barrel, whilst WTI was trending at $85 per barrel.

