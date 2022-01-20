USD/CAD Grinds Lower

We still cannot witness a successful downward breach at the 1.1321 support zone as the bulls thwarted the breakout attempt during the previous trading session. At the time of writing, the currency pair is located just above the mentioned zone, and the most likely scenario is for another attempt at breaching it, followed by a test of the next significant support at 1.1279. This week, we are expecting a lot of long-awaited economic news that would affect the volatility of the currency pair. Among the most anticipated is the announcement of the Fed interest rate decision (Wednesday; 19:00 GMT), as well as the GDP data for the U.S. (Thursday; 13:30 GMT).

