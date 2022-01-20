ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
USD/CAD Grinds Lower

By Orbex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Canadian dollar finds support from hotter-than-expected inflation. The US counterpart remained under pressure after it failed...

CAD/JPY Breaks Key Support

The Canadian dollar slipped after disappointing retail sales in November. A bearish RSI divergence at the recent high (91.15) indicates a loss of momentum in the rally. The first drop below 90.60 prompted some buyers to bail out. Then the rebound met stiff selling pressure at 91.90. And this is a sign of exhaustion after a four-week-long uptrend.
USD/CHF Tests Daily Support

The Swiss franc rallied as traders poured into safe-haven currencies. The pair previously bounced off the critical floor (0.9090) on the daily chart. An oversold RSI in this demand zone brought in some buying interest. However, sentiment remains downbeat with the greenback struggling to clear offers around 0.9180. A fall...
USD/CAD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.2527; (P) 1.2558; (R1) 1.2616; …. Intraday bias in USD/CAD remains mildly on the upside for 1.2619 support turned resistance first. Firm break there will argue that whole pull back from 1.2963 has completed and bring stronger rally through 1.2812 to retest 1.2964. Nevertheless, rejection by 1.2619, followed by break of 1.2448, will retain near term bearishness for deeper decline to 1.2286 support next.
EUR/USD Forecast: Sideways Grind Under 50-Day EMA

The euro rallied a bit on Friday as we have been bouncing around the same area for the last three days or so. The 50 day EMA above has offered resistance for the last 72 hours, and it is worth noting that we pulled back from that 50 day EMA, as it shows that we are not ready to make a bigger move to the upside. Ultimately, this could be a sign that we are going to continue to consolidate in general.
US 500 Index Meets Resistance at 200-SMA; Bearish Outlook

The US 500 cash index has witnessed a pullback from its all-time high, reaching a 3-month low amid increasing negative forces. The index has also crossed below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which points towards an overall bearish outlook. However, the price is currently trading below its lower Bollinger Band, indicating that an immediate upside movement should not be ruled out.
Daily Technical Analysis

We still cannot witness a successful downward breach at the 1.1321 support zone as the bulls thwarted the breakout attempt during the previous trading session. At the time of writing, the currency pair is located just above the mentioned zone, and the most likely scenario is for another attempt at breaching it, followed by a test of the next significant support at 1.1279. This week, we are expecting a lot of long-awaited economic news that would affect the volatility of the currency pair. Among the most anticipated is the announcement of the Fed interest rate decision (Wednesday; 19:00 GMT), as well as the GDP data for the U.S. (Thursday; 13:30 GMT).
USD/CAD Forecast: USD Climbs Against Northern Counterpart

The US dollar rallied significantly on Friday to reach towards the 1.2560 area. Just above here, we have seen a lot of resistance over the last couple of weeks, just as we had seen a lot of support near the 1.2450 level. Essentially, we have gone back and forth over the last couple of weeks, but this candlestick is a little bit different than the others, because we have seen shooting stars and hammers. In other words, we have seen a lot of confusion and sideways action.
US Dollar Price Action Setups: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD

US Dollar, EUR/USD, GBP/USD, AUD/USD, USD/CAD Talking Points:. The US Dollar has continued its topside movement after going oversold two weeks ago. This morning sees the USD pushing through a resistance trendline on the way to a re-test of the 96.00 handle. While the USD is stretched, both GBP/USD and...
Sterling on verge of breakdown: EUR/GBP, GBP/USD, GBP/CHF

Sterling is on the verge of breaking down as risk-off sentiment intensifies into European session. EUR/GBP’s break of 0.8377 resistance now suggests that a short term bottom is formed at 0.8304 on bullish convergence condition in 4 hour MACD, just ahead of a key long term support level 0.8276 (2019 low). It’s way too early say that EUR/GBP is staging a bullish trend reversal. But at least, there is room for more rise back to 55 day EMA (now at 0.8423).
USD May Be in Demand

EUR/USD is starting the final week of January with a decline towards 1.1320. The American currency is in demand due to investors’ interest in “safe haven” assets: the external background is looking rather pessimistic. This week, market players will focus their attention on the US Fed session....
Canadian Dollar Technical Forecast: USD/CAD Primed for Fed, BoC

The Bank of Canada is expected to hike rates next week on the morning of the FOMC rate decision, making for an especially busy backdrop in USD/CAD. USD/CAD put in a bounce this week after a month-long sell-off drove the pair to fresh lows. But a significant zone of resistance lurks overhead, and bulls are going to need to trade through this zone before topside strategies can become favorable in USD/CAD again.
GBP/USD Weekly Outlook

GBP/.USD’s pull back from 1.3748 extended lower last week but outlook is unchanged. Initial bias remains neutral this week for more consolidative trading. but downside of retreat should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high.
USD/JPY Mid-Day Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 113.89; (P) 114.22; (R1) 114.47;. Intraday bias in USD/JPY stays on the downside for 113.47. Break will resume the fall from 112.52 structural support. Considering bearish divergence condition in in daily MACD, further break of 112.52 will confirm that it’s already in correction to the up trend from 102.58. Deeper decline would be seen to 38.2% retracement of 102.58 to 116.34 at 111.08. For now, risk will stay on the downside as long as 115.05 resistance holds, in case of recovery.
AUD/USD Seeks Support

The Australian dollar climbed back after the unemployment rate dropped to 4.2% in December. A surge above 0.7270 was the bulls’ attempt to initiate a reversal. As sellers covered their bets, the way might be open for a meaningful rebound. The follow-up correction met solid buying interest at 0.7170.
EUR/USD Eyes Down Towards 1.1185: Elliott Wave Analysis

USD and JPY are coming higher as stocks continue to weaken with SP500 breaking below 4500. So risk-off may resume which can allow USD to recover even more. EURUSD came higher last week after US CPI figures. Pair moved to the upper side of a corrective channel line, to around 1.1490 where bulls slowed down as the market turned with impulsive bearish price action. We see nice and sharp reversal down and pair already testing the lower trendline support where we expect a breakdown that will make a room for further weakness back to 1.1185.
USD/CAD to retest the lows from last October at 1.2288 – MUFG

The best performing G10 currency so far this year has been the Canadian dollar which has strengthened by around 2.0% against the US dollar. Economists at MUFG Bank maintain a bullish outlook for the CAD due to high oil prices and building speculation that the Bank of Canada (BoC) will soon start to raise rates.
Technical Trade Setups: Gold, USD/CAD and S&P 500 Levels

Near-term Technical Outlook: Trade Setups on Gold, USD/CAD & SPX500. An update on technical setups we've been tracking inthe Gold, the Canadian Dollar and the S&P 500. These are the targets and invalidation levels that matter heading into the close of the week.Review my latest Strategy Webinar for an in-depth breakdown of thesetechnical setups and more.
Canadian Dollar Outlook: USD/CAD Probes Critical Pivot- Loonie Levels

Canadian Dollar Technical Price Outlook: Near-term Trade Levels. Canadian Dollar updated technical trade levels – Daily & Intraday Charts. USD/CAD presses deeper into key technical support zone- risk remains for near-term inflection. Resistance 1.2546, 1.2640/49 (key) - Support 1.2432/70 (key), 1.2362/72, 1.2288. The Canadian Dollar rallied more than 0.50%...
USD/CAD: Scope for a substantial drop towards the upper 1.22s – Scotiabank

USD/CAD has maintained a tight, sideways trading range around 1.25 this week. Economists at Scotiabank think the pair is set to move downward towards the October low around 1.22. “Short-term price action suggests firm USD support on dips in European trade which might tilt intraday risks towards a test of...
