USOIL SeeksSupport

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4 chart, prices are on bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline. We would watch for our intermediate level for confirmation in price action. If prices dips below our intermediate level, we would expect it to dip towards our 1st support at 1820.300 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, prices may travel higher towards our 1st resistance at 1847.563 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Our bullish bias is further supported by our MA 50 & 200 crosses as well as prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support.

MARKETS ・ 19 HOURS AGO