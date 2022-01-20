USOIL SeeksSupport

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3532; (P) 1.3567; (R1) 1.3589; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Pull back from 1.3478 should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3489 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 support again.
Comments / 0