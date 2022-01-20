ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

USOIL SeeksSupport

By Orbex
actionforex.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWTI crude continued upward after the IEA warned inventories in OECD countries were at their lowest levels. The...

www.actionforex.com

Comments / 0

Related
actionforex.com

CAD/JPY Breaks Key Support

The Canadian dollar slipped after disappointing retail sales in November. A bearish RSI divergence at the recent high (91.15) indicates a loss of momentum in the rally. The first drop below 90.60 prompted some buyers to bail out. Then the rebound met stiff selling pressure at 91.90. And this is a sign of exhaustion after a four-week-long uptrend.
CURRENCIES
actionforex.com

Dow Jones 30 Tests Major Support

The Dow Jones 30 retreats as traders take profit ahead of next week’s Fed meeting. The index has given up all its gains from the late December rally and fell through the daily support at 34700. This bearish breakout could extend losses to the psychological level of 34000, a critical floor to prevent a deeper correction in the medium-term.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Japan PMI manufacturing ticked up to 54.6, services tumbled to 46.6

Japan PMI Manufacturing ticked up from 54.3 to 54.6 in January, below expectation of 55.0. PMI Services dropped sharply from 52.1 to 46.6. PMI Composite also dropped from 52.5 to 48.8. Usamah Bhatti, Economist at IHS Markit, said: “Flash PMI data indicated that activity at Japanese private sector businesses dipped...
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iea#Oecd#Rsi
actionforex.com

Technical Outlook and Review

XAU/USD (GOLD):. On the H4 chart, prices are on bullish momentum and abiding to our ascending trendline. We would watch for our intermediate level for confirmation in price action. If prices dips below our intermediate level, we would expect it to dip towards our 1st support at 1820.300 in line with 61.8% Fibonacci extension. Alternatively, prices may travel higher towards our 1st resistance at 1847.563 in line with 78.6% Fibonacci retracement. Our bullish bias is further supported by our MA 50 & 200 crosses as well as prices trading above our ichimoku cloud support.
MARKETS
actionforex.com

Stocks Fall on Russia Risk, Fed Fears

FTSE -1.2% at 7397. Nasdaq trades 12% lower so far this year, with more losses due today. After a rough week last week, US futures are once again on the back foot amid a dismal mood at the start of a critical week for the markets. Risk off trade is...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBP/USD Daily Outlook

Daily Pivots: (S1) 1.3532; (P) 1.3567; (R1) 1.3589; …. Intraday bias in GBP/USD remains neutral and outlook is unchanged. Pull back from 1.3478 should be contained by 1.3489 support to bring another rally. As noted before, corrective fall from 1.4282 should have completed with three waves down to 1.3158, after hitting 1.3164 medium term fibonacci level. Above 1.3748 will target 1.3833 first. Sustained break of 1.3833 will pave the way back to retest 1.4248 high. However, break of 1.3489 will dampen this bullish view and turn bias back to the downside for 1.3158 support again.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
actionforex.com

US 500 Index Meets Resistance at 200-SMA; Bearish Outlook

The US 500 cash index has witnessed a pullback from its all-time high, reaching a 3-month low amid increasing negative forces. The index has also crossed below its 50- and 200-day simple moving average (SMA), which points towards an overall bearish outlook. However, the price is currently trading below its lower Bollinger Band, indicating that an immediate upside movement should not be ruled out.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

USD/CHF Tests Daily Support

The Swiss franc rallied as traders poured into safe-haven currencies. The pair previously bounced off the critical floor (0.9090) on the daily chart. An oversold RSI in this demand zone brought in some buying interest. However, sentiment remains downbeat with the greenback struggling to clear offers around 0.9180. A fall...
CURRENCIES
KION News Channel 5/46

Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points

The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points Monday as financial markets buckled in anticipation of inflation-fighting measures from the Federal Reserve and fretted the possibility of conflict between Russia and Ukraine. The post Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped more than 1,000 points appeared first on KION546.
STOCKS
actionforex.com

Weekly COT Report: GBP Futures on the Cusp of Net-Long Exposure

What began as a short-covering rally is now seeing increased bullish activity on the British pound futures contract. Traders reduced net-long exposure to the US by -$6.9 billion last week, according to IMM. Euro futures were net-long for a second consecutive week. Traders were net-short GBP futures by just 247...
MARKETS
actionforex.com

ECB Rehn: Economic data to remain good despite Omicron

ECB Governing Council member Olli Rehn said over the weekend, “personally, I expect the economic data to remain relatively good despite being affected by the Omicron variant.” He added that rate hikes in 2023 would be a logical step if there are no new economic shocks. He added...
BUSINESS
actionforex.com

Asian Open: Flash PMI’s in Focus, AUD Probes Trend Support

Flash PMI data is released across Asia, Europe and the US. And on the back of last week’s risk-off week then markets may be more sensitive to soft data should it disappoint. US equities suffered one of their worst weeks since the pandemic. Wall Street continued its downwards trajectory...
WORLD
actionforex.com

USD May Be in Demand

EUR/USD is starting the final week of January with a decline towards 1.1320. The American currency is in demand due to investors’ interest in “safe haven” assets: the external background is looking rather pessimistic. This week, market players will focus their attention on the US Fed session....
CURRENCIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy