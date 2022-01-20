ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Romania daily COVID-19 cases at record high

By Syndicated Content
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBUCHAREST (Reuters) – The number of new coronavirus infections in Romania rose by a record high 19,105 in the past 24...

Related
AFP

Europe could be headed for pandemic 'endgame': WHO

The Omicron variant has moved the Covid-19 pandemic into a new phase and could bring it to an end in Europe, the WHO Europe director said Sunday. "We anticipate that there will be a period of quiet before Covid-19 may come back towards the end of the year, but not necessarily the pandemic coming back," Kluge said.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Austrian coronavirus cases shatter record as Omicron spreads – chancellor

VIENNA (Reuters) – Austria’s new daily coronavirus infections have shattered the previous record as the extremely contagious Omicron variant continues to spread, Chancellor Karl Nehammer said on Wednesday. “We have close to 30,000 infections. That is a frighteningly high figure,” Nehammer told a news conference. The previous record...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Japan PM plans stronger COVID curbs for Tokyo, 12 other regions

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida said on Tuesday he planned to impose a state of quasi-emergency, meaning stronger COVID-19 curbs on dining and gatherings, on 13 regions including Tokyo from Jan. 21 to Feb. 13. He said the government had halted a programme where those vaccinated...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Italy reports 138,860 COVID cases on Sunday, 227 deaths

MILAN (Reuters) -Italy reported 138,860 COVID-19 cases on Sunday, against 171,263 the day before, while the number of deaths fell to 227 from 333. Italy has registered 143,523 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February 2020, the second highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth highest in the world.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Japan set to widen COVID-19 curbs over most of the country amid Omicron surge

TOKYO (Reuters) – Japan on Monday prepared to double the number of regions enacting shortened operating hours for restaurants and other infection curbs to contain a record surge in COVID-19 cases. The central government has received requests for the so-called quasi-emergency measures from another 18 prefectures, Prime Minister Fumio...
PUBLIC HEALTH
France reports close to 400 COVID-related deaths

PARIS (Reuters) – Almost 400 people in France who were hospitalised due to a COVID-19 infection died over the past 24 hours, official data showed on Monday, a value not seen since April. The death toll in French hospitals on Monday rose by 393 to 101,723. (Reporting by Tassilo...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Germany extends COVID curbs as infections threaten infrastructure

BERLIN (Reuters) – Germany on Monday extended its current pandemic measures as the experts panel appointed by the government has warned the fast spreading Omicron coronavirus variant could bring critical infrastructure in Europe’s biggest economy to a breaking point. Chancellor Olaf Scholz said he had agreed with the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
U.S. COVID peak may be over but not the pain as deaths rise

NEW YORK (Reuters) – Even as COVID-19 cases drop and hospitalizations show signs of plateauing in hard-hit pockets of the United States, the still-rising death toll from the Omicron variant highlights the trail of loss that follows every virus surge. Coronavirus deaths hit an 11-month high on Sunday, climbing...
U.S. POLITICS
WGN News

NATO sends ships, jets east as Ireland rejects Russia drills

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO said Monday that it’s putting extra forces on standby and sending more ships and fighter jets to eastern Europe, as Ireland warned that new Russian war games off its coast are not welcome given tensions over whether President Vladimir Putin intends to attack Ukraine. The U.S.-led military organization said that it […]
MILITARY
AFP

German centre right elects Merkel critic as leader

Germany's centre right opposition Christian Democrats on Saturday elected Friedrich Merz, a critic of former Chancellor Angela Merkel, as their new leader by a huge majority. Merkel left office in 2021 after 16 years in power and was succeeded by Social Democrat Olaf Scholz at the helm of a three-way coalition with the Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats. Electoral defeat left the Christian Democratic Union (CDU) having to regroup and members gave their strong backing to Merz, a 66-year-old on the traditional right of the party, after twice rejecting him in recent years. Merz, the only candidate standing, received the backing of 95 percent of 980 delegates at a virtual party congress and declared himself "deeply moved" to see the extent of their support.
ELECTIONS
Toyota extends production curbs in Japan as COVID infections rise

TOKYO (Reuters) – Toyota Motor Corp will halt more production in Japan this month because COVID-19 infections among autoworkers had slowed supplies of parts, the company said on Monday. That disruption, which comes amid a shortage of semiconductors, will cut planned production this month by 65,000 vehicles, 18,000 more...
PUBLIC HEALTH
AFP

Berlusconi pulls out of Italian presidential race

Billionaire former premier Silvio Berlusconi announced Saturday he will not run for Italy's presidency, ending his improbable candidacy two days before voting begins in parliament. In the first three rounds of voting, each of which will take a day, the winning candidate must secure two-thirds of the vote.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Armenian president resigns

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Armenian President Armen Sarkissian has tendered his resignation on Sunday, according to a statement on his official website. Sarkissian was in a standoff with Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan last year over a number of issues, including the dismissal of the head of the armed forces. (Reporting...
POLITICS
EU offers Ukraine 1.2 billion euro aid package

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Union aims to help Ukraine with a 1.2 billion euro financial aid package to mitigate the effects of the conflict with Russia, which has amassed troops and heavy weapons on Ukraine’s border, EU Commission Chief Ursula von der Leyen said. “The Commission proposes...
EUROPE

