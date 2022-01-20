Indonesia central bank attacked by ransomware, but says no impact on services

Mexico’s plan to favor its own state-owned electrical power plants and limit energy sales by private, foreign-built projects could affect U.S. investment in Mexico officials said during bilateral talks this week. According to statements issued Friday, the U.S. government has “real concerns with the potential negative impact” on U.S. firms and investments. “In each meeting, we expressly conveyed the Biden-Harris Administration’s real concerns with the potential negative impact of Mexico’s proposed energy reforms on U.S. private investment in Mexico,” according to a statement by U.S. Secretary of Energy Jennifer M. Granholm. “The proposed reform could also hinder U.S.-Mexico...

