ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Infrastructure bill could bring needed funds for Brent Spence, other Ohio bridges

By Susan Tebben
Ohio Capital Journal
Ohio Capital Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wz2Kw_0dqgLjs400

The recently passed infrastructure bill is set to fund millions of dollars in bridge projects throughout the state, which could include some of the state’s biggest thoroughfares.

U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said the $100 million in bridge formula funding coming to Ohio through the federal Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will bring direct funding as well as competitive grants, allowing everyone from the Ohio Department of Transportation to local county engineers to address maintenance priorities they couldn’t fund in the past.

“This is about making communities safer, making bridges safer,” Brown said in a press call on Wednesday.

So much of the infrastructure in the nation is interconnected, making many thoroughfares throughout the state important not only to Ohio residents, but to companies and services coming from surrounding areas.

Christina Muryn, Republican mayor of Findlay, said the part of I-75 comes through Hancock County rolls goods and services through Ohio, making upkeep important for the local and state economy.

“This is a primary corridor for Findlay and Hancock County where we see industrial growth and planned residential growth,” Muryn said.

It’s those types of projects that are only funded well when they have the input and investment of the community, Muryn said.

“When you go to each community, they can tell you where you’re going to get the best bang for your buck,” Muryn said.

Muryn’s home county, for example, has 372 bridges that are county-maintained, along with 200 center-line miles of road, of which road maintenance crews can only cover about 15 miles a year with the funding as it currently stands.

While Brown said most of the decisions will be made through ODOT, the agency has a list of priorities they’ve curated with the help of local district directors.

Brown said he had particular focus in mind for big bridges in the state, such as the Brent Spence Bridge, traversing the Ohio River between Kentucky and Ohio’s state lines. The bridge, which carries the freight equivalent of 3% of the nation’s gross domestic product according to the National Association of Manufacturers, is in need of improvements and repair after seven decades in existence.

ODOT and the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet have been working together to put together traffic studies and other documentation to decide the best way to use the bridge and an additional bridge to help with increased traffic flow in the area. Brown said he’s confident funding will be secured for that specific project, but that total finances needed to complete the project will be “into the billions of dollars.”

Brown said his office plans to have a meeting in February to help county engineers and other local road crews figure how to apply for funding and which funding would work best for them. That way, projects that are still being visualized and those that are already underway can all receive the funding they need.

“Studies have been done, ground has been broken,” Brown said. “The dirt will start flying around the state of Ohio and jobs will be created pretty quickly.”

GET THE MORNING HEADLINES DELIVERED TO YOUR INBOX

SUPPORT NEWS YOU TRUST.

The post Infrastructure bill could bring needed funds for Brent Spence, other Ohio bridges appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal .

Comments / 2

Related
Ohio Capital Journal

DeWine: Additional transparency not needed in massive Medicaid contracts

Ohio Medicaid Director Maureen Corcoran apparently held stock in two huge health companies last year as she negotiated and signed multi-billion-dollar contracts with their subsidiaries. But she has refused to say how much she owned as she signed the deals. Nor will the man who appointed her, Gov. Mike DeWine, say he thinks Corcoran should […] The post DeWine: Additional transparency not needed in massive Medicaid contracts appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

What’s at stake for families as the monthly child tax credit payment ends?

As we start the new year, parents are planning for the future and working hard to provide their kids a great quality of life. They’re facing challenges head on, including a surging pandemic, school closures and at-home schooling, and fewer affordable child care options. No child should go to bed hungry, and no parent should […] The post What’s at stake for families as the monthly child tax credit payment ends? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Ohio Capital Journal

Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines

As the Biden administration’s move to scrap new oil and gas leases remains in unsettled legal territory, Democrats and Republicans on a U.S. House panel sharply disagreed about the merits of new energy development in the Gulf of Mexico. Democrats on the House Natural Resources Energy and Mineral Resources Subcommittee, including Chairman Alan Lowenthal of […] The post Expansion in Gulf of Mexico drilling splits U.S. House panel along party lines appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
LOUISIANA STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

The charter school and voucher wars continue: A tale of two cities, or maybe three

“It was the best of times, it was the worst of times, it was the age of wisdom, it was the age of foolishness,” Charles Dickens famously wrote. But if a latter-day Dickens were writing today, the tale might be about foolishness and not wisdom in the misuse of public funds. And the setting would […] The post The charter school and voucher wars continue: A tale of two cities, or maybe three appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Ohio State
State
Kentucky State
Local
Ohio Government
City
Findlay, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s pandemic politics cast long shadow over omicron surge

After a severe bout of COVID-19 put him in the ICU and left him with significant respiratory systems, Dr. Emily Amin’s patient had questions about getting vaccinated. Most of the COVID-19 patients Amin treats at the Wexner Medical Center are either vaccinated but manage an immune-compromising condition, or unvaccinated. In an interview, Amin recounted how […] The post Ohio’s pandemic politics cast long shadow over omicron surge appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Redistricting commission gives glimpse of Franklin, Hamilton county maps as talks continue

The Ohio Redistricting Commission still hasn’t come to a complete agreement on new district maps ordered by the Ohio Supreme Court. But the commission gave an update on the process Thursday, after pushing back their meeting time in an attempt to “see if we can come a little closer” to agreement, according to co-chair state […] The post Redistricting commission gives glimpse of Franklin, Hamilton county maps as talks continue appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
FRANKLIN, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

Deja Vu: Republicans use simple majority to pass 4-year maps

After two more days of discussion and debate, the GOP majority on the Ohio Redistricting Commission adopted four-year legislative maps Saturday night with a 5-2 simple majority, setting up the time table for potential objections and court review. The Ohio Redistricting Commission meeting went into Saturday night after recessing Thursday and not meeting again until […] The post Deja Vu: Republicans use simple majority to pass 4-year maps appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Is meeting all criteria while drawing fair and constitutional maps impossible? Hardly

In order for redistricting maps to pass Ohio Constitution muster, multiple criteria are in play. In addition to federal requirements under the Voting Rights Act, the state constitution as amended by voters in 2015 and 2018 requires state legislative and U.S. congressional district maps be compact, contiguous, competitive, preserve a certain number of whole counties, […] The post Is meeting all criteria while drawing fair and constitutional maps impossible? Hardly appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sherrod Brown
Person
Brent Spence
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio lands Intel’s next microchip factory

Ohio’s worst kept secret is out — Intel will soon break ground on a multi-billion dollar factory in Licking County to build the latest generation of computer chips. In recent weeks, local land annexations first reported by Cleveland.com indicated officials were getting the final few elements of an agreement in place before Friday’s announcement. At […] The post Ohio lands Intel’s next microchip factory appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act

WASHINGTON — A bipartisan group of senators is exploring legislation to overhaul how Congress counts Electoral College votes, but backers of stalled voting rights legislation are lukewarm on the effort as a substitute. The Electoral Count Act is an obscure law that has come under recent scrutiny, a year after the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol […] The post With voting rights stalled, some senators mull an update to the Electoral Count Act appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Ohio Capital Journal

Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack

New federal powers are needed to prevent major energy disruptions like the cyberattack on the Colonial Pipeline that left the East Coast short of gas at the pumps for days, the chairman of the federal commission overseeing energy and some U.S. House Democrats said Wednesday. A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee discussed a proposal by […] The post Federal pipeline standards backed by top energy regulator after Colonial Pipeline hack appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Ohio Capital Journal

Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states

The federal government will begin releasing more than $5 billion for distressed bridges in the first year of funding under the recent infrastructure law, President Joe Biden said in a Friday video message. He specifically mentioned the Brent Spence Bridge connecting Ohio and Kentucky, the Interstate 5 bridge over the Columbia River between Oregon and Washington and […] The post Bridge funding in infrastructure law on the way to states appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Ohio River#Economy#Republican#Odot
Ohio Capital Journal

Brennan Center finds widespread gerrymandering in latest round of redistricting

Ohio’s Supreme Court threw out the state’s latest congressional and legislative maps after determining GOP lawmakers used the process to entrench their partisan advantage. A nationwide study from the Brennan Center for Justice suggests they’re far from alone. The think tank’s assessment of redistricting now that about half of states have submitted maps shows that, […] The post Brennan Center finds widespread gerrymandering in latest round of redistricting appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers

WASHINGTON — Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack faced questions on how his agency is doling out emergency pandemic aid and fostering collaboration with historically Black colleges during a Thursday hearing before the House Agriculture Committee. Committee Chairman David Scott, a Georgia Democrat, asked Vilsack for “critical updates on the implementation of pandemic relief programs, including the […] The post Agriculture secretary pressed about pandemic relief funds for farmers appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
AGRICULTURE
Ohio Capital Journal

This could be the last anniversary of Roe – let’s make sure it doesn’t matter

Almost 49 years ago today, the constitutional right to abortion became the law of the land. This monumental decision decriminalized essential health care and prevented many people from dying from unsafe, illegal procedures. Since then, Roe has become fundamental to the health, freedoms, wellbeing, and bodily autonomy of all people of reproductive age in this country. […] The post This could be the last anniversary of Roe – let’s make sure it doesn’t matter appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio’s cash bail rules create imbalance in equity and justice

‘Innocent until proven guilty’ is one the central tenets of this country’s legal and criminal justice systems, but this isn’t the reality for everyone. Two-thirds of the jail population, and a quarter of the incarcerated population, in the U.S. are pretrial detainees, or people who haven’t been convicted of a crime. The high number of […] The post Ohio’s cash bail rules create imbalance in equity and justice appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Ohio Capital Journal

LGBTQ icon Jim Obergefell announces Ohio House bid

Jim Obergefell, whose lawsuit established marriage equality in the United States, is running for an Ohio House seat. The Sandusky native announced his bid for the 89th District Tuesday morning. In the current map, the district covers the coast in Erie and Ottawa Counties, and Obergefell put protecting Lake Erie front and center in his […] The post LGBTQ icon Jim Obergefell announces Ohio House bid appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Ohio Capital Journal

Momentum builds in fight against ‘forever chemicals’ in water, environment

It is often difficult for the media and political eyes to figure out where the tipping point is on an issue that is both complicated and moving quickly. Incremental changes are often difficult to separate from the daily news, and doing a step-back to pause and assess what it all means is required. For those […] The post Momentum builds in fight against ‘forever chemicals’ in water, environment appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
ENVIRONMENT
Ohio Capital Journal

Youth homelessness remains a problem in Ohio

Statistics don’t tell the whole story as the pandemic throws into sharp relief issues the state’s been having for years, including homelessness and its impact on Ohio students. While the state has plenty of numbers on school enrollment, proficiency of the students and even the sharp 25% increase in home-schooling that has happened during the […] The post Youth homelessness remains a problem in Ohio appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
HOMELESS
Ohio Capital Journal

Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols

As Dr. Jennifer Bacani McKenney walked the halls of the Kansas Statehouse on opening day of the legislative session this month, she was taken aback by what she saw. In the hallways, where “people are chatting and hugging and all that stuff, there were probably less than half of the people wearing masks … You definitely wouldn’t […] The post Legislatures across country back off pandemic protocols appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Ohio Capital Journal

Ohio Capital Journal

2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
475K+
Views
ABOUT

The Ohio Capital Journal is a hard-hitting, independent, nonprofit news organization dedicated to connecting Ohioans to their state government and its impact on their lives. The Capital Journal combines Ohio state government coverage with relentless investigative journalism, deep dives into the consequences of policy, political insight, and principled, progressive commentary. All those cheesy journalism aphorisms about reporters being the eyes and ears of the people in the halls of power? We believe them, deeply. We also deeply believe in sharing the stories of people outside the halls of power, connecting the actions of state leaders to their impacts on Ohioans. The Ohio Capital Journal is part of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers. The Ohio Capital Journal retains editorial independence.

 https://ohiocapitaljournal.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy