UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say two teenagers were shot to death on the south side of the city. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 9:30 Monday night, when officers were called to the scene. Arriving officers found 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes-Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora, both of Wichita, with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. Police say Cervantes-Martinez, who was driving the car, died at the scene. Zamora was rushed to hospital where she later died. Investigators believe the teens had gone to the location to take part in a drug deal that had been set up on social media. No arrests have been announced.

WICHITA, KS ・ 6 DAYS AGO