Texas State

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — British police say they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas. Counter Terrorism Police North...

abc17news.com

abc17news.com

Man sentenced in 2017 killing of 18-year-old Topeka woman

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A man has been sentenced to 20 years in prison for the 2017 killing of an 18-year-old Topeka woman. Twenty-year-old Javon Amond Smith was sentenced Thursday for second-degree murder and other crimes linked to the death of Kianna Cherise Hodges. Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay said Topeka police were called on March 4, 2017, after a man on foot shot into two separate vehicles, killing Hodges and wounding four other people. New information emerged during a cold case review in 2020, leading to Smith’s arrest. Smith pleaded guilty in October to second-degree murder and criminal discharge of a weapon into an occupied vehicle.
TOPEKA, KS
abc17news.com

Student killed in shooting outside academy

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The student shot outside Oliver Citywide Academy on the North Side Tuesday has died, police said. According to reports, two suspects walked up to a school van at dismissal and opened fire, a spokesperson for Pittsburgh Public Schools said. The 15-year-old student was gravely wounded, shot in the chest twice, police said. He was taken to the hospital in critical condition where police said he died.
PITTSBURGH, PA
abc17news.com

Man guilty on all counts in Wisconsin shooting that killed 3

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding three others in an April shooting at a bar in Wisconsin has been found guilty on all charges. The verdict came less than two hours after the prosecution and defense delivered closing arguments Tuesday in the trial of Rakayo Vinson. The 25-year-old Vinson was charged in the deaths of 24-year-old Cedric Gaston; 26-year-old Atkeem Stevenson; and 22-year-old Kevin Donaldson, all of Kenosha. Vinson was convicted of three counts of first-degree intentional homicide and three counts of attempted first-degree intentional homicide. Each count carries a mandatory life prison sentence. Authorities said surveillance video shows Vinson walking to the patio of the bar and opening fire before fleeing.
KENOSHA, WI
abc17news.com

Sheriff: 3 teens found dead in home outside of Houston

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say three teens have been found dead n in a home northeast of Houston, and it appears one of the teens killed themself after killing the other two. Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said at a news conference that the bodies were found Tuesday afternoon by “a family member” who lives next door and “was trying to locate someone.” The home is in a rural area near the community of Crosby, which is about 25 miles northeast of Houston. He said two females and one male were dead. He did not have their ages.
HOUSTON, MO
abc17news.com

Mexican journalist who had criticized authorities dies

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Press groups say a Mexican journalist who criticized local authorities has died, several days after he was found badly wounded. José Luis Gamboa was the director of the online news site Inforegio, in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz. He had reportedly suffered stab wounds in what may have been a robbery. He died at a hospital in the state capital on Jan. 10, but his relatives were not informed until Jan. 14. Gamboa was the first journalist killed this year, but 48 journalists have been slain in Mexico since December 2018. Mexico is one of the most dangerous places for reporters outside active war zones.
abc17news.com

Missouri man charged with murder in Iowa killing

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Charges against a Missouri man accused in a deadly Iowa attack have been upgraded. The Des Moines Police Department said in a news release that an amended charge of first-degree murder was filed Friday against 52-year-old Tony Wayne Hyde. He was arrested in September after a Polk County deputy witnessed 62-year-old Timothy Guy Thacker being assaulted and stopped to intervene. Thacker had sustained serious head and facial injuries. He was rushed to a hospital, where he died five days later. Hyde was booked into the Polk County Jail on a felony count accusing him of causing serious injury. The decision to upgrade the charge was made after Thacker’s death was ruled a homicide following an autopsy.
DES MOINES, IA
abc17news.com

Kidnapping suspect dies in custody at a Wichita hospital

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — A Wichita man charged with trying to kidnap a 10-year-old boy in 2020 has died in custody while awaiting trial. The Wichita Eagle reports that the Sedgwick County Sheriff’s office said 64-year-old Webb Wray Ketcherside died Thursday at a Wichita hospital where he was being treated for an undisclosed “serious chronic illness.” Ketcherside had been in custody since his arrest in July 2020. Prosecutors had said Ketcherside approached the boy, made sexually explicit comments and grabbed his arm, but the boy was able to break free and run to a QuikTrip for help. Ketcherside, who had a 1998 sex crime conviction out of Smith County, was arrested at his apartment later.
WICHITA, KS
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
abc17news.com

Teenager violently beaten outside his Richmond home in case of mistaken identity

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) — The Fort Bend County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the violent attack of a teenager outside of his Richmond-area home. “It’s traumatizing. I don’t like putting it that way, but it really is traumatizing,” said the teen who asked to remain anonymous.
abc17news.com

Police identify 2 teenagers shot to death in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Police in Wichita say two teenagers were shot to death on the south side of the city. Police say in a news release that the shooting happened just before 9:30 Monday night, when officers were called to the scene. Arriving officers found 17-year-old Alexis Cervantes-Martinez and 16-year-old Mariah Zamora, both of Wichita, with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle that had crashed into a garage at an apartment complex. Police say Cervantes-Martinez, who was driving the car, died at the scene. Zamora was rushed to hospital where she later died. Investigators believe the teens had gone to the location to take part in a drug deal that had been set up on social media. No arrests have been announced.
WICHITA, KS
abc17news.com

Marshal’s task force member shoots man in Kansas City

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say a member of a U.S. Marshal’s Task force shot and injured a man in Kansas City. Missouri State Highway Patrol spokesman Sgt. Bill Lowe said the suspect was shot Wednesday in eastern Kansas City. The man’s injuries were not believed to be life-threatening. Lowe says the task force was looking for the suspect on a federal probation violation and a Jackson County warrant. He says the officer fired his weapon after the man reached for a handgun as he was fleeing from officers. One officer was injured by glass while struggling with the suspect during the arrest. That officer was taken to a hospital for observation.
KANSAS CITY, MO
abc17news.com

Kansas teen’s death has spotlight on ‘stand your ground’ law

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Even some Republicans who have supported the “stand your ground law” in Kansas want to revisit it following the death of a Black teenager who was restrained at a juvenile intake center in Wichita last September. Sedgwick County District Attorney Marc Bennett said this week that the law prevented him from charging the local juvenile center’s employees in the death of 17-year-old Cedric Lofton, who’d been restrained on the ground on his stomach, shackled and handcuffed for more than 30 minutes. Legislators said they intended the law to apply to homeowners facing down burglars or people who are attacked on the streets. The Kansas House speaker said this week that he wants to review the law.
WICHITA, KS
CBS DFW

Jail Escapee Arrested Trying To Flee Texas At Southern Border

PROGRESO, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – U.S. Customs and Border Protection Field Operations officers working an outbound operation at the Progreso International Bridge apprehended a man who escaped from the Bee County Jail on January 15, 2022 and was attempting to flee the country on foot. “This is a significant arrest as it underscores the public safety impact of our border security mission,” said Port Director Walter Weaver, Progreso Port of Entry. An arrest of this magnitude illustrates the vital role CBP plays in protecting our country and our communities.” The man, identified as Steven Guajardo Servantes, 40, is a United States citizen with an original charge of aggravated assault with serious bodily injury out of the Austin Parole Board. Officers turned Servantes over to the custody of United States Marshals for adjudication of the warrants.
PROGRESO, TX
abc17news.com

Police: 2 found dead in Raytown in apparent murder-suicide

RAYTOWN, Mo. (AP) — Police in suburban Kansas City say two people have been killed in an apparent murder-suicide. Police say officers were called to a home in Raytown just after 4 p.m. Thursday by someone who reported that a man had shot a family member, then shot himself. Arriving officers found two men dead at the scene. Police have not released the men’s names or said how the men are related. The investigation into the shooting continues.
RAYTOWN, MO

