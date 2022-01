About a couple of weeks ago, shopper Sharon Straughn felt moved by a scene she witnessed at the Walmart in Valley. She was standing in line behind a service desk when she noticed an elderly man in a wheelchair having a hard time getting his card to work, she said in a Facebook post in the group, Valley & Lanett Chat. An employee told the man, ‘I got this,’ and paid for his groceries, Straughn said.

VALLEY, AL ・ 9 DAYS AGO