Ultra Rapid Fire, also known as URF, is a Featured Game Mode played on Summoners Rift where all champions get to use their abilities more often and matches usually last 20 minutes or less. All players start the game with an aura that adds many adjustments to how the game is played. The two main highlights are 300 Ability haste, equivalent to 75% cooldown reduction, and the removal of all mana and energy costs from using abilities.

