ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Two men arrested in England over Texas synagogue stand-off

By PA Reporter
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EXrYK_0dqgHp4200

Two men have been arrested in Birmingham and Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI entered the building in Texas on January 15 following a 10-hour stand-off.

Announcing the latest development, Greater Manchester Police said: “Officers from Counter-Terror Policing (CTP) North West continue to support US authorities with their investigation into the events in Texas.

“As a result of this ongoing investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Birmingham and Manchester.

“They remain in custody for questioning.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FlPGA_0dqgHp4200

“CTP North West officers continue to liaise with and support colleagues from other forces.

“Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.

“So, we would urge everyone to remain vigilant, and if you do see anything suspicious then please report it, in confidence, to police via the anti-terrorist hotline or gov.uk/ACT

“It won’t ruin lives but it may well save them.”

Two teenagers arrested in Manchester following the incident were released without charge on Tuesday.

Just pack it in, you’ll get a bit of time and you’ll come out

Gulbar, the younger brother of Malik Faisal Akram

The hostages were released unharmed while US President Joe Biden branded the incident “an act of terror”.

Audio footage appeared to show a tense final conversation between Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, in which the armed 44-year-old was urged to surrender by his sibling.

The recording, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle from a security source, features Gulbar pleading with his brother to stop.

He said: “Why are you doing that, man? What you doing that for, you know? What’s wrong with you?”

Akram’s replies include his request to die a martyr, as well as some expletive-laden and rambling attempts to justify his actions.

Gulbar, still trying to reason with the hostage-taker, said: “Why have you come to die for? Why though?

“Come on, man.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wXawT_0dqgHp4200

“You don’t need to do this, whatever you’re doing, man.

“Just pack it in, you’ll get a bit of time and you’ll come out.

“Think about your kids, man, these guys are innocent – these guys you’ve got there are innocent people, man.”

Akram was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time, official sources confirmed to the PA news agency.

It is not yet clear how Akram, who had a criminal record in the UK, was able to travel to the US two weeks ago. US officials believe Akram had a visa, arrived at John F Kennedy International Airport in New York and bought the handgun used in the incident.

According to reports, he stayed at a homeless shelter and is believed to have bought a gun on the street before taking four people hostage at the synagogue, one of whom was released after around six hours.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

British man killed in ‘sickle’ attack in Thailand

A British man has been killed and another injured in an attack believed to involve a sickle in Thailand. Marcus Evans, a 49-year-old from Berrow in Somerset, was killed in the early hours of Saturday in the western Kanchanaburi region.He was found dead at his home with knife wounds, according to police. A 55-year-old man, also British, was injured and taken to hospital. He was reportedly a friend of the British man who was killed. Thai police said they had arrested a 22-year-old man in connection with the incident, which they believe involved a rice sickle.The instrument – which has...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
The Independent

Maida Vale: Woman stabbed to death before knifeman run over and killed as driver ‘tries to save her’

A 26-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after allegedly driving his car into a knife attacker who had stabbed a woman in the street.The driver mowed down a 41-year-old man in Maida Vale, west London on Monday in an apparent bid to stop the attack.Horror unfolded as the woman, 43, was stabbed multiple times in Chippenham Road in front of horrified commuters at around 9am.The attacker, who police said was known to the woman, was found under a vehicle. Both he and the woman were pronounced dead at the scene. A blue Renault Clio collided with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Man in court after pensioner killed and husband critically injured in attack

A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of an 86-year-old woman in a “horrendous” attack which also left her husband with critical injuries.Vasile Culea was arrested on Thursday after Freda Walker was killed in a violent incident at her home in Langwith Junction, Shirebrook near Bolsover in Derbyshire.The 33-year-old suspect appeared at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on Saturday and followed proceedings through a Romanian interpreter.Mrs Walker’s 88-year-old husband Kenneth suffered life-threatening injuries in the incident.A concerned neighbour found the couple at the property in Station Road at 9am on January 15.Culea spoke only to confirm his name, address and date of birth during a short hearing.The charges allege the defendant murdered Mrs Walker on January 14 and attempted to murder Mr Walker on the same date.Police previously said one of their leading lines of inquiry was that the incident was a suspected burglary.Mr Walker, a town councillor, remains in a critical but stable condition in hospital.Culea, of Grove Road, Church Warsop, Nottinghamshire was remanded into custody to appear at Derby Crown Court on January 25.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Heidelberg shooting: Gunman killed and several injured in attack at German university

Several people were injured by a gunman at a lecture theatre in the southwest German city of Heidelberg on Monday, police said. The gunman was dead, police added, but did not give details of how he had died. They had earlier asked people on Twitter to avoid the Neuenheimer Feld area of Heidelberg, where the city’s university is located.“This is what is known so far: A lone perpetrator injured several people in a lecture hall with a long gun. The perpetrator himself is dead”, police said in a tweet.German news agency dpa cited unidentified security sources saying that the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Person
Joe Biden
Person
John F. Kennedy
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

George Floyd officers trial: Defence says Derek Chauvin ‘called all of the shots’ in Black man’s killing

A defence attorney for one of the three former police officers charged in connection to George Floyd’s murder has claimed that convicted killer Derek Chauvin “called all of the shots” during the deadly encounter.Tom Plunkett, the lawyer for J Alexander Kueng, sought to pin all the blame for Mr Floyd’s death on Chauvin as he gave his opening statements in the federal trial on Monday.Mr Plunkett said that Mr Kueng was only a rookie cop when he was involved in the fatal arrest of the Black man outside a convenience store in Minneapolis back on 25 May 2020.Mr Kueng and...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#England#Fbi#Synagogue#British#Greater Manchester Police#Communities#The Jewish Chronicle
CBS New York

Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On a well-kept street in Queens, an NYPD unit keeps a quiet eye on the home of Sumit Sulan, the rookie cop who acted decisively when facing a nightmare situation. “It’s a lot to take. It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him as well,” Harsha Sulan said. Harsha Sulan said her younger brother is still processing it all. On Friday night in Harlem, Sumit Sulan was backing up his field training officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. While Sumit Sulan waited in the living room with a woman who called police about her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil...
QUEENS, NY
The Independent

In deadly start to year, 3 journalists killed in Mexico

A journalist has been killed the northern Mexico border city of Tijuana — the second in the city in a week and the third in Mexico this month.Mexico President Andrés Manuel Obrador called Monday for a full investigation and cautioned against jumping to conclusions about the motive for the murder of Lourdes Maldonado López, a Tijuana journalist who once sought his help.Maldonado was found fatally shot inside a car Sunday, according to a statement from the Baja California state prosecutor's office. Authorities received a 911 call around 7 p.m. and found Maldonado dead.In 2019, Maldonado went to López Obrador’s...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Alleged baby killer nurse makes further court appearance

A nurse accused of murdering eight babies has made a further appearance in court ahead of her trial.Lucy Letby 32, denies the murders and also denies 10 counts of attempted murder of babies during an alleged year-long killing spree while working on the neonatal unit of the Countess of Chester Hospital Chester.Letby spoke only to confirm her identity during the 50-minute hearing, appearing via video link from a room at HMP Bronzefield in Ashford, Surrey.A videolink to Chester Crown Court showed what appeared to be around a dozen family members of the victims listening to the hearing with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Police: Gunmen kill Pakistani reporter working for local TV

Gunmen on a motorcycle shot and killed a Pakistani journalist in the eastern city of Lahore on Monday before fleeing the scene, a police official and industry officials said.It was not immediately clear who was behind the killing of Husnain Shah, who worked for the Capital TV news channel as a reporter. The attackers targeted Shah near the Lahore Press Club. Senior police officer Safdar Raza Kazmi said officials were still investigating to determine who killed Shah. Angered over the attack, journalists rallied in Lahore, condemning the assault and demanding the arrest of the killers.Punjab chief minister Usman Buzdar...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Three officers ‘watched as George Floyd died a slow and agonising death’, says prosecutor in opening statement

Three former police officers “watched as George Floyd died a slow and agonising death” and failed to intervene as Derek Chauvin knelt on his neck “for nine minutes and 29 seconds”, a court in Minnesota heard on Monday.Prosecutor Samantha Trepel began opening statements on Monday morning in the federal trial of Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Alexander Kueng on charges of violating Mr Floyd’s civil rights during his fatal arrest on Memorial Day 2020.Ms Trepel told jurors that the three officers failed in a “fundamental element of policing” to care for the Black man while he was in...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
The Independent

Three plead guilty to attacking doctor in Cardiff park but deny murder

Two men and a teenage girl have admitted attacking a doctor in a Cardiff city park, but deny his murder.Dr Gary Jenkins, 54, was violently assaulted in Bute Park in the early hours of July 20.The father-of-two suffered a severe brain injury and died of his injuries at the University Hospital of Wales 16 days later, on August 5.Jason Edwards, 25, Lee Strickland, 36, and a 17-year-old girl are accused of Dr Jenkins’ murder and have previously pleaded not guilty to the charge.On the first day of their trial, at Merthyr Crown Court on Monday, the three pleaded guilty to manslaughter, robbery and assault occasioning actual bodily harm (ABH).A jury has been sworn in and the case against the three will be opened on Tuesday, with the trial expected to take place over four weeks.
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

Six found dead in ‘horrific’ Milwaukee mass murder

Six people were found dead in a Milwaukee home on Sunday, with local police currently treating the incident as a homicide. The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's office state that police responded to a house at around 3.45 pm to assist with a welfare check at a residence, where four men and one woman were discovered to be dead. According to Milwaukee Assistant Police Chief Paul Formolo, a sixth body was later found. “Citizens of our community had concerns with the occupants that resided there,” Formolo told CBS. “It’s a normal call for us to respond to. We do it all the time.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

452K+
Followers
157K+
Post
209M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy