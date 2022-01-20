ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sajid Javid insists Boris Johnson is ‘safe’ in his job despite ongoing ‘partygate’ inquiry

By Rob Merrick
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

Sajid Javid has insisted Boris Johnson is “safe” in his job, despite a former cabinet minister’s dramatic demand for him to quit and even before the ‘partygate’ inquiry is concluded.

The prime minister suffered the blow of Christian Wakeford ’s shock defection to Labour on Wednesday , minutes before David Davis rose in the Commons to tell him: “In the name of God, go.”

The number of letters from Tory MPs calling for a no-confidence vote in his leadership is on the rise, with other rebels awaiting Sue Gray’s report into No 10 parties before deciding whether to act.

But, despite the turmoil, asked if Mr Johnson is “safe in his job”, Mr Javid told BBC Breakfast : “Yes, I think he is.”

The health secretary added: “At the same time, people are right to be angered and pained about what they have seen and they have heard. I share that anger and pain.”

Mr Javid also admitted the controversy is inflicting harm on democracy, telling BBC Radio 4 : “Yes, it does. Of course things like this damage our democracy.”

The momentum towards a no-confidence vote slowed with Mr Wakeford’s defection, a display of disloyalty which has provoked many wavering Tory MPs to “rally round”.

But senior Conservatives say it is too early to predict the revolt will fizzle out – with the investigation into the lockdown-busting No 10 parties, including the one Mr Johnson attended, not due until next week.

Only Graham Brady , the chair of the 1922 Committee of backbenchers, knows if he is close to receiving the 54 letters required to trigger a no-confidence vote, 15 per cent of Tory MPs.

One former minister summed up how it is impossible to defend the prime minister’s explanation that he was at the party on 20 May, 2020 – but did not realise a party was taking place.

“It is like going to a brothel and claiming you didn’t realise that the women there are selling themselves for sex,” the ex-minister told The Independent .

Mr Javid also went further than other ministers in admitting there was wrongdoing – something long denied by Mr Johnson, when he was insisting “guidance was followed at all times”.

“We do now know that there were some parties – we know that not least because some of the people that were involved and broke the rules have already come forward to say so,” he said.

But he argued it is right to give the prime minister “the time and the space for the investigation is taking place to be completed so that the facts can be established”.

Anyone who broke the rules “should be disciplined and I look forward to seeing that disciplinary action taking place,” Mr Javid said.

Comments / 0

