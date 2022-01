You've probably noticed that, when it comes to Shondaland's new series, Inventing Anna, we've been just a little excited for the series' February 11 premiere on Netflix. Before the show's juicy, high-drama fictionalized depiction of the story behind Anna Delvey — an early-twenties Russian-German immigrant who, after landing in New York City, famously swindled private jet companies, hotels, and banks, all in the interest of becoming a major player in high society — hits our screens, we've looked at who the real-life Anna really was, broken down everything we know about the series so far, brought you first-look photos of the cast, and delivered a scorching hot teaser trailer. And we're only just getting started.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO