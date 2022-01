The casting response is fast on this drama but it is also not a surprise since top actor Gong Yoo is quite selective on his projects. He was offered the male lead to make a prime time drama return in screenwriter Kim Eun Hee‘s next drama tentatively titled Evil (or The Devil, I’ve seen both). She’s coming back from a relative misfire and ratings disappointment in Jirisan but her resume remains strong having done Signal, Kingdom, and Sign. Unfortunately Gong Yoo will not be working with her as he’s turned down this drama and the other star in talks remains Kim Tae Ri as the female lead. The drama once cast will vault to the top of the most anticipated of 2022 since critics still put a lot of faith in Kim Eun Hee to deliver.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO