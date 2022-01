With the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic came the need to quickly find ways to leverage technology so students could learn from home. While most students, parents and teachers don’t want to continue with remote learning any longer than absolutely necessary, technology can still play a big role in increasing student engagement, lessening teachers’ burdens and improving educational outcomes. And with the many resources available today, schools don’t necessarily need to devote significant budget dollars to adding technology tools to their offerings and methods.

EDUCATION ・ 5 HOURS AGO