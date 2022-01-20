EXO Chen Welcomes 2nd Child

Ari Lennox is done with the music industry following a traumatizing interview that left her ready to leave it all behind. South African podcaster MacGyver “MacG” Mukwevho recently had Lennox on an episode of Podcast And Chill With MacG, where he asked her an explicit and inappropriate question that left her visibly distraught. When discussing the sexual nature of her lyrics, he asked on a video clip that has since gone viral, “Is somebody f***ing you good right now?” On the video snippet, she responded, “Oh my God, whoa. That’s a wild question. Why that way? Why ask it that way?” While laughing...

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO