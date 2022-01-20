ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil stocks, GSK weakness pull FTSE 100 lower; Deliveroo jumps

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -London's FTSE 100 slipped on Thursday on weakness in oil stocks and GlaxoSmithKline, while food delivery platform Deliveroo jumped on order growth hitting the top of its outlook range. The blue-chip index ended 0.1% lower, weighed down by oil majors Royal Dutch Shell (LON:RDSa) and BP (LON:BP) as...

DailyFx

GBP/USD Dragged Lower by Weak Retail Sales, Ongoing Political Turmoil

Civil servants ‘party gate’ report to be released next week. UK retail sales miss expectations by a sizeable margin. The political pressure on UK PM Boris Johnson continues unabated with media reports that Boris Johnson knew that the Downing Street party he attended was a social event and not a work event, implying that he lied to Parliament. The civil servant in charge of the ‘party gate’ investigation is said to have a copy of an email that raised concerns over the event described as ‘socially distanced drinks’. If the report, expected next week, finds that Boris Johnson did know that the party was not a work event, then his position will become increasingly untenable. The PM told Parliament last week that he had attended the event and ‘believed implicitly’ that it was a work event.
BUSINESS
Reuters

Miners, banks drag FTSE 100 lower, Playtech slumps

Jan 21 (Reuters) - London's FTSE 100 ended lower on Friday, pulled down by heavyweight mining stocks and banks, while tepid retail sales and rate-hike expectations further dampened investor sentiment. The blue-chip FTSE index (.FTSE) dropped 1.2%, and ended the week lower after delivering four consecutive weekly gains, with HSBC...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Nasdaq bounces but FTSE 100 edges lower

“Investors are switching up their trades today, moving back into growth stocks after the recent selloff while trimming their profits in the FTSE 100 after a good run for that index.”. Bargain hunters finally jump in. “A wave of buying has lifted US markets from the lows of the week,...
STOCKS
The Independent

Oil majors help spare FTSE from heavy drop

Strong performances from the UK’s oil majors helped the FTSE 100 avoid the malaise that beset many of its international peers on Tuesday.The index avoided the huge drops seen in New York where traders came back from a three-day weekend in a negative mood.It closed down 0.6% after dropping 47.68 points to 7,563.55.As Brent crude oil hit a fresh seven-year high, ending the day at 87.03 dollars per barrel, it helped oil companies around the world to buck the trend.A sharp rise in global bond yields has sent European stock markets into retreat today over concern that higher inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ShareCast

London close: Stocks higher, GSK jumps on rejection of Unilever deal

London stocks closed above the waterline on Monday, with pharmaceuticals giant GlaxoSmithKline pacing the advance after it confirmed it had rejected an offer from Unilever for its consumer healthcare arm. The FTSE 100 ended the session up 0.91% at 7,611.23, and the FTSE 250 was 0.56% firmer at 22,871.64. Sterling...
MARKETS
The Independent

GSK leads FTSE to gains after rebuffing Unilever move

The FTSE 100 struck its latest pandemic high after it was lifted by strong trading in Asia and a leap for pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline (GSK).GSK was among the strongest on the index after weekend confirmation that fellow FTSE firm Unilever had a roughly £50 billion approach for its consumer health business knocked back.Unilever investors were less happy about the news, but the takeover interest helped boost the price of other listed consumer firms.London’s top flight ended the day 68.28 points, or 0.91%, higher at 7,611.23 points.Michael Hewson, chief market analyst at CMC Markets UK, said: “It’s been a quiet but...
STOCKS
FXStreet.com

Stocks mixed following weak US data

The dollar strengthening is intact. Futures on US equity benchmarks are down. Brent is little changed currently. Gold prices are up today. Global equities are mixed currently after Wall Street ended mixed the second trading week of 2022 on weak retail sales and bank earnings reports. Google shares added 0.64% despite news Google and Facebook made a secret deal in 2018 which allegedly guaranteed Facebook would both bid in and win a fixed percentage of ad auctions, Amazon shares added 0.57% Friday outperforming market.
STOCKS
International Business Times

US Stocks Mixed After Weak Retail Sales Data; Oil Prices Rise

Wall Street stocks staged a partial recovery Friday following mixed banking earnings and disappointing retail sales as markets continue to weigh worries over tightening monetary policy. The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq ended in positive territory after falling sharply earlier in the session on a day that also saw equity...
STOCKS
Reuters

Stocks stumble, yields jump on rates outlook; oil rallies

NEW YORK, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Global stock markets stumbled again on Friday and U.S. Treasury yields climbed as cautious investors worried about how imminent U.S. interest rate hikes would affect the economy. A warning from the largest U.S. bank JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) that its profitability may fall...
STOCKS
The Independent

Banks pull FTSE to another two-year high

A late-afternoon spurt saw the FTSE 100 close at another nearly 24-month high on Thursday as big financial companies led the way.The rise came despite heavy falls in the retail sector, as JD Sports and Next closed down more than 6% and 4% respectively.“European markets have had a steady day, taking a pause after the gains of the past couple of days, as investors mull over the latest inflation numbers that we’ve seen from China and the US over the last 24 hours,” said CMC Markets analyst Michael Hewson.“These inflation numbers, from both countries, would appear to give the impression...
STOCKS
StreetInsider.com

Stocks edge up as inflation data dims policy risk, oil jumps

NEW YORK (Reuters) - World stocks bounced on Wednesday while U.S. Treasury yields dipped after the latest U.S. inflation data showed price pressures are surging but still within expectations, reinforcing bets the Federal Reserve will soon be raising interest rates. Data showed the U.S. consumer price index surging a whopping...
STOCKS
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

US stocks are off to another weak start, led lower by tech

Stocks are off to another weak start Tuesday as traders try to calibrate how markets and the economy will handle the higher interest rates that are likely on the way from the Federal Reserve this year. The S&P 500 slipped 0.2%. The index is coming off five straight losses and hasn’t had a winning day since the very first trading day of the year. Technology stocks were again the biggest weight on the market, and the Nasdaq was down 0.2%. The yield on the 10-year Treasury note remained at 1.77%. Bond yields have risen sharply since the beginning of the year.
STOCKS
Fort Worth Star-Telegram

Goldman’s Strong and Weak Stocks for Fed Tightening

Now that the Federal Reserve appears poised to begin raising interest rates in March, what kind of stocks might you want to consider in an environment of Fed tightening?. Goldman Sachs has an answer. “The performance of stocks with perceived ‘quality’ attributes such as high return on capital, strong balance sheets, and low realized volatility is positively correlated with tighter financial conditions,” Goldman chief U.S. equity strategist David Kostin wrote in a commentary cited on CNBC.
STOCKS
marketpulse.com

Pound edges lower as US Treasuries jump

The British pound has extended its losses as GBP/USD has fallen for a third successive day. The pair has fallen below the 1.35 line in the European session. The US dollar has received a boost as 10-year yields have pushed above the 1.80% and touched a 2-year high. The 2-year yield also touched a 2-year high when it rose above 1% earlier in the day. The upswing is a reflection of market concern that the Fed will be more aggressive in its tightening. FOMC member Patrick Harker said last week that the Fed could raise rates three or four times this year, adding that inflation has been more persistent than previously expected. The CEO of JP Morgan, Jamie Dimon, went even further, saying that we could see six or seven rate hikes in 2022, due to surging inflation. The Fed is now in a no-comment “blackout” period ahead of next week’s policy meeting, so it will be interesting to see if yields continue to move towards the psychologically important 2% level.
BUSINESS
Seekingalpha.com

Hot Stocks: Oil stocks rally; VORB takes off; SHAK jumps on strong sales; ACI drops on earnings; PACB sets low

The S&P 500 bounced back from several days of losses, part of a general rally on Tuesday that included a 1.4% rebound in the Nasdaq. Energy stocks were among the standout performers on the day. A further advance in crude prices drove many big names to new 52-week highs, including Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM), Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR), Chevron (NYSE:CVX) and ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP).
STOCKS
Entrepreneur

3 Large Cap Tech Stocks to Buy on Weakness

After leading the market to record highs in 2021, the technology sector is the biggest underperformer to start the new year. As investors witnessed last year, when Treasury yields surge such as they have in recent weeks, high growth companies like tech are among the hardest hit. At the same...
STOCKS

