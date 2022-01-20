ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Evansville, IN

Over 30 Food Trucks in One Location? Yep. That’s Happening in Evansville!

By Chadwick Benefield
 4 days ago
A few years ago, the CMA Music Fest in downtown Nashville made the decision to add food trucks to the experience. It was awesome and freaking delicious. Right outside Fan Fair X, there was basically an entire block of food trucks. They were stacked in side-by-side and they lined both sides...

WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Nursing Home Asking You To Send Love To Residents For Valentine’s Day

Doesn't everyone deserve to be someone's Valentine?. The idea of residents receiving cards from the public started a few years ago with the pandemic hit and people we basically shut out from visiting and the sweet seniors were shut in from the world. Employees worked together to come up with a way that everyone could win. Cards poured in from all over and the residents had their most amazing Valentine's Day Celebration.
BEAVER DAM, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Why Self Checkout Lanes Make the Shopping Experience Better

Hi, my name is Ryan. I love using the self-checkout lane. I think it makes the entire shopping experience easier, and it's a hill I'm willing to die on. I didn't always feel this way. Truth be told, there was a point in time I avoided them completely. My wife would always use them if we were shopping together oftentimes with no problem. But, any time I tried, it was inevitable something went wrong. An item wouldn't scan, the scale wouldn't register the weight of whatever it asked me to put on it, or it would think I had put something in the bag without having scanned it first. It was an incredibly frustrating experience.
SHOPPING
WOMI Owensboro

We Need This Home Goods Store By Dollar General In Evansville

There's a new retail store owned by Dollar General that would be a huge hit if they opened a location in Evansville. We all know people in our life that loves shopping for home decor, seasonal items, crafts, and other home goods. There are several places in Evansville that offer these items such as Hobby Lobby, Home Goods, At Home, Michael's, and more. However, there is another option out there that has yet to make its way to Evansville, but it should!
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Indiana Cat Cafe Offers Sixteen Different Flavors Of Mouthwatering Macaroons and More – See Them All

If you are looking for a Valentine's Day gift, or gifts for the cat lover in your life, look no further than Evansville's River Kitty Cat cafe. In fact, you could plan a whole Valentine experience at the cafe. The tow of you can watch cuddle cats while you enjoy a gourmet coffee or glass of wine. All while nibbling on something sweet, unique and delicious, River Kitty Cat Cafe Macaroons.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Six Awesome Indoor Adventure Parks Within Driving Distance From Evansville

Looking for fun things to do with your family this winter? I found six places within driving distance from Evansville that you're going to want to visit!. When it's cold outside, you have to get a little creative when it comes to doing things to keep your kids entertained without freezing your behinds off. While Evansville has a few indoor attractions such as the Newburgh Family Entertainment Center, Walther's Golf and Fun, CMOe, and SkyZone, you might want to try your hand at places that perhaps you haven't been to yet.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Woman’s Jewelry Making: A Success All Over The World

Have you heard the saying "If you didn't find a hustle during the pandemic, you'll probably never have one"? One Owensboro woman did and she's making a career out of it. Morgan Loyd is originally from Owensboro (born and raised). She had always lived here until she got married and her husband joined the military and found out he was going to be stationed all the way over in Oahu, Hawaii at the beginning of 2020. She got there right when the pandemic was taking off and everything was shutting down. She didn't have a job and knew she needed to do something to pass the time.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

15 Discontinued Fast Food Restaurant Items Kentucky/Indiana Folks Miss The Most

Have you ever shown up to your favorite fast-food restaurant to order that one menu item you absolutely love only to find out they no longer serve it? You're not alone. Angel here and I recently noticed I wasn't alone in my feelings about missing certain food items on restaurant menus. I hadn't thought about it in years until I was scrolling through Facebook and someone had mentioned the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza and it was like someone punched me in the gut. Those sweet round tortillas stuffed with spicy goodness were everything. This nonsense happened in 2020 (imagine that). Taco Bell even released a statement explaining why according to foodnetwork;
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

Kentucky Road Trippers: ‘House on the Rock’ in Southern Wisconsin Is Worth the Drive from Anywhere [PHOTO GALLERY]

Don't ask ME why I'm just now getting around to using this space to rave about what could be a little-known attraction to folks in Kentucky and maybe Indiana. I am a road warrior at heart. Big trips, small trips, and trips somewhere in between. I'll take them and I will LOVE them. I will say, though, that of all my journeys--I HAVE visited 45 states--my trip to North Dakota was NOT the most enjoyable experience of my life. No, it doesn't sound like much of a vacation destination, but it is if, like me, you have a plan to visit all 50 states. But the drive up there was TEDIOUS. Honestly, once you cross over into Iowa from Missouri on Interstate 29--which you stay on until you get to Fargo--there's practically nothing to see. As my sister said, it is so flat it seems like you can see the curvature of the Earth. BORRRRRRIIIIINNNNGG.
OWENSBORO, KY
WOMI Owensboro

15 of The Best Cashiers in the Evansville, Indiana Area

Working as a cashier is not an easy job. I worked at Buehler's Buy-Low in Princeton, IN way back in the late '90s and I remember how crazy busy it could get. If you've ever worked directly with the public, you know how challenging it can be. I cannot even imagine working in the service industry during this pandemic.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WOMI Owensboro

Evansville Restaurant Offers Cereal Cocktails For Brunch

This might be the best brunch cocktail menu I have ever seen. Over the past several years, brunch has become more popular. Weekends are meant for sleeping in, which means you don't want to get up early to go eat breakfast. That doesn't mean that you don't want to enjoy breakfast food. That's where brunch comes in. Here in the Evansville area, we have so many restaurants with amazing brunch menus. I just discovered one restaurant here in Evansville that has a few items on their brunch menu that mixes some of your favorite childhood cereals with an adult twist.
WOMI Owensboro

WOMI Owensboro

Owensboro, KY
1490 News Talk WOMI has the best local news coverage for Owensboro, Kentucky. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

