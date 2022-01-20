WBEN Buffalo Business Report - Thursday, January 20th 2022

Buffalo General Medical Center President and CEO Christopher Lane is leaving for a job at Virginia Hospital Center in Arlington. The Washington Business Journal reports Lane will start at his new post in late March.

The parent company of Tops Markets and Price Chopper/Market 32 will name Frank Curci, former Tops Chair and CEO as its new CEO. Business First says that will be official next month.

Oxford Pennant has released a new playoff pennant for the Bills' playoff push. Emblazoned with the slogan “Buffalo Forever,” $10 from the sale of each playoff pennant this postseason will go to Oishei Children’s Hospital.

Great Lakes Dental Technologies President and CEO James R. Kunkemoeller has announced he intends to retire, effective October 31st of this year. He will stay on as part of the Board of Directors.

Under terms of a new partnership, Evans Bank will serve as the presenting sponsor for Engagement and Education Broadway Master Class programs at Shea’s Performing Arts Center.