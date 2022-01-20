ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for retrial after juror revealed he spoke to other jurors about being sexually abused

By US Newsroom
newschain
newschain
 4 days ago

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking.

Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.

Maxwell’s lawyer Bobbi C Sternheim has made the official request in a letter to Judge Alison Nathan which states: “Today, counsel for Ghislaine Maxwell filed her motion for a new trial.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z7Krw_0dqgD95b00
Ghislaine Maxwell with Jeffrey Epstein (US Department of Justice/PA) (PA Media)

The retrial request comes after a juror in the case told media that he spoke to the other jurors of his experience of being sexually abused.

In the letter, the lawyer adds: “We request that all submissions pertaining to juror no. 50 remain under seal until the court rules on the motion.”

The full indictment against Maxwell listed six charges, including conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal sex acts, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts and conspiracy to transport minors with intent to engage in criminal sexual activity.

Maxwell was also accused of transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, sex trafficking conspiracy.

She has yet to be sentenced after being convicted last month on five of the six counts she faced.

She was found not guilty of one count, enticement of a minor to travel to engage in illegal sex acts.

The court in the Southern District of New York heard Maxwell imposed a “culture of silence… by design” at Epstein’s properties, where staff were told to “see nothing, hear nothing and say nothing”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SKlxO_0dqgD95b00
Defence lawyers Laura Menninger (left) and Jeffrey Pagliuca (middle right) leaving the federal courthouse after Maxwell was convicted (Anthony Behar/PA) (PA Wire)

The prosecution told the jury that while the “horrific abuse” was going on, the defendant lived a “life of luxury” and the trafficking was described as a “means to support her lifestyle”.

With the fortune he made from his financial dealings, Epstein and Maxwell lived a life of luxury jetting around the world and living at the millionaire’s many properties around the world while bragging about being friends with high-profile figures, including former US president Donald Trump.

Maxwell’s friends also included royalty.

She had known the Duke of York since her days at university and introduced Andrew to Epstein.

