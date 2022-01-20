Person Shot-1829 Campbellton Rd SW

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 8:43 PM officers responded to 232 Greenhaven Dr. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located one male victims with an apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was walking down the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The male was transported to an area local hospital for treatment alert, conscious, and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the additional circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
