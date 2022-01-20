ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Person Shot-1829 Campbellton Rd SW

 6 days ago

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, January 19, 2022, at approximately 5:54 PM officers responded to 1829 Campbellton Rd SW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 5-year-old victim with apparent...

10 Tampa Bay

Deputies: 1 person shot, killed in Polk County

MULBERRY, Fla. — The Polk County Sheriff's Office is investigating what they say appears to be a murder-attempted suicide in Mulberry. Deputies say around 9:16 p.m. Sunday, they responded to reports of a person shot and killed in the area of Bailey Road. According to the sheriff's office, it...
POLK COUNTY, FL
KSN News

Person shot in south Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A person has been shot in south Wichita. The shooting took place in the 1700 block of South Dodge. According to Wichita police, they received a call about a shooting just after 6 p.m. Upon arrival to the scene, Wichita police say they found a person who had been shot. They […]
WICHITA, KS
NBC 29 News

CPD: 2nd person wanted in connection of child shot

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Charlottesville Police Department is now looking for a man wanted in connection with a shooting that sent a 2-year-old to the hospital. CPD announced late Thursday, January 20, that R’Quis Jones is currently charged with two counts of felony child neglect, allowing access to firearms by children, and failure to appear after charged with misdemeanor.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
ClickOnDetroit.com

2 shot by person with high-powered rifle in Monroe, police say

MONROE, Mich. – At least two people were shot in Monroe overnight by someone with a high-powered rifle, according to police. Officials said the shooting happened around 12:15 a.m. Wednesday (Jan. 19) in the 100 block of East Eighth Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they said they...
MONROE, MI
Daily Breeze

Person shot, killed in commercial area of Torrance

A person was shot and killed in a commercial area in Torrance this week and police were investigating what may have led to the shooting, authorities said Tuesday, Jan. 25. About 2 a.m. Monday, a passerby noticed the victim lying on the ground in the 1800 block of Del Amo Boulevard, near Van Ness Avenue, and called police, Sgt. Mark Ponegalek said.
TORRANCE, CA
WDBJ7.com

Person shot by trooper responding to domestic case in Patrick County

PATRICK COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A domestic disturbance report led to a person being shot Friday night in Patrick County. According to the Patrick County Sheriff’s Office, the 911 Communications Center received a call around 7:00 p.m. from a female about a domestic dispute. The 911 agent reported hearing a male in the background threatening to kill the person who called.
PATRICK COUNTY, VA
Daily Voice

Person Found Fatally Shot At Park In Bucks County

A person was found fatally shot at a park in Bucks County Tuesday morning, authorities said. Officers were called around 8:05 a.m. to the Quaker Penn Park in Morrisville, where they found a man dead from a single self-inflicted gunshot wound, Falls Township police said in a Wednesday news release.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
Macomb Daily

One person shot on Warren’s southeast side

Warren police say an argument over a woman appears to be the catalyst for a shooting that happened Thursday night on Toepfer Road near LaSalle Avenue on the city’s far southeast side. Warren Police Commissioner William Dwyer said officers were called to the scene at approximately 7:30 p.m. with...
WARREN, MI
atlantapd.org

Person Stabbed-1683 Stanton Rd SW

Preliminary Information: On Wednesday, January 12, 2022, at approximately 7:09PM officers responded to 1631 Stanton Rd SW in reference to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with apparent stab wounds. The victim was transported to a local area hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Homicide Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
cbslocal.com

One Person Found Shot In Backyard Of Ceres Home

CERES (CBS13) – One person is recovering in the hospital after being shot in Ceres on Thursday morning. At around 4:11 a.m. Ceres police officers were reportedly called out to the 2300 block of Moffet Road after someone had been shot. When officers arrived, they found the victim in the backyard of a residence, according to a police statement.
CERES, CA
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: Peachtree Rd/Shadowlawn

Preliminary Information: On 1/22/22, around 2:46 am, officers responded to intersection of Peachtree Rd and West Shadowlawn in reference to persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male and female who both sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute occurred between the male victim and male suspects which escalated to the exchange of gunfire. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
atlantapd.org

Person Shot: 232 Greenhaven Drive

Preliminary Information: On Saturday, January 15, 2022, at approximately 8:43 PM officers responded to 232 Greenhaven Dr. in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located one male victims with an apparent gunshot wounds. Preliminary investigation indicates the male was walking down the street when he was shot by an unknown suspect. The male was transported to an area local hospital for treatment alert, conscious, and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the additional circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues.
PUBLIC SAFETY
News On 6

1 Person Shot During Argument In Pottawatomie County

A person was rushed to a hospital after they were shot multiple times, authorities said. The Pottawatomie County Sheriff's Office said at least two people were inside a home along State Highway 102, just north of Hardesty Road, where an argument occurred. One of the people inside of the home...
POTTAWATOMIE COUNTY, OK
atlantapd.org

Person Stabbed: 1350 Mayson Turner Rd NW

Preliminary Information: On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 6:48 PM officers responded to 1350 Mayson Turner Rd NW in reference to a person stabbed. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent stab wound. The victim was transported to an area local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS 46

Police investigate person shot and killed in southeast Atlanta

ATLANTA (CBS46)— Atlanta police are investigating the circumstances of a shooting that left one person dead. According to police, they responded to the scene around 1:15 a.m. on Saturday near the 800 block of Hutchens Road in southeast Atlanta. Police say they located a male with gunshot wounds and...
ATLANTA, GA
kq2.com

One person injured after being shot during domestic dispute

(SAVANNAH, Mo.) One person was injured after being shot during a domestic dispute in Savannah Monday night. According to a press release, the Andrew County Sheriff’s Office responded to a 911 call to the 14000 block of Route E after it was reported a male had threatened the caller’s life.
SAVANNAH, MO
atlantapd.org

Person Shot:10 Northside Dr. NW

Preliminary Information: On Thursday, January 13, 2022, at approximately 7:12PM officers responded to 10 Northside Dr. NW in reference to a person shot. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male victim with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim was transported to an area local hospital for treatment alert, conscious and breathing. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident as the investigation continues at this time.
PUBLIC SAFETY

