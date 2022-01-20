Person Shot-1829 Campbellton Rd SW

Preliminary Information: On 1/22/22, around 2:46 am, officers responded to intersection of Peachtree Rd and West Shadowlawn in reference to persons shot. Upon arrival, officers located a male and female who both sustained gunshot wounds. The victims were alert, conscious and breathing and transported to the hospital for treatment. Preliminary investigation indicates a dispute occurred between the male victim and male suspects which escalated to the exchange of gunfire. Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. The investigation continues.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO