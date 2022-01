Air pollution could be hampering the ability of bees and butterflies to pollinate by changing the scent of flowers, according to a new study.The presence of common air pollutants - such as those from diesel exhausts - reduced levels of pollination by up to 31 per cent, the researchers found. The study is the first to identify how air pollution negatively impacts this crucial process in the natural environment.“We knew from our previous lab studies that diesel exhaust can have negative effects on insect pollinators, but the impacts we found in the field were much more dramatic than we had...

