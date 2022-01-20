ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ian Woosnam: Former Masters champion calls time on Augusta career

BBC
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer champion Ian Woosnam has indicated he will no longer play at the Masters, saying "it's time to watch the young guys play". Woosnam, who won the tournament in 1991, has announced his intention to stop playing at Augusta twice before. The 63-year-old said he was retiring from the...

www.bbc.com

Popculture

Tiger Woods and Girlfriend Erica Herman Wear Matching Outfits on Vacation

Tiger Woods and his girlfriend Erica Herman are bringing in the new year with some style. The two were spotted at LAX on Sunday and were wearing matching outfits. Herman wore a white tie-dye sweatsuit which matches the shorts Woods was wearing. It's not clear if Woods was wearing a white tie-dye shirt as he had on a "Straight Outta Ice Bath" sweatshirt while wearing a white hat.
GOLF
WTRF- 7News

Ohio native responds to transphobic comments as ' "Jeopardy!" champion

Reigning "Jeopardy!" champion Amy Schneider fired back at detractors over the New Year's holiday weekend. Schneider, the first transgender contestant to qualify for the Tournament of Champions, is continuing to break game records and is on a 23-game winning streak.  Most recently, Schneider took the title of highest female earner in game history, and she's […]
OHIO STATE
Tennis World Usa

Tiger Woods, the secret of his new materials

The former world number one golfer Tiger Woods uses a Stealth Plus driver with a carbon fiber face - a material that is said to be a breakthrough in the golf equipment industry today.Woods used Stealth Plus when he and his son Charlie competed for the 36-hole PNC Championship sponsored by the PGA Tour in mid-December.
GOLF
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Masters#Augusta National#Wales#Welsh#Arsenal
golfmagic.com

PGA Tour pro makes catastrophic quintuple bogey in nightmare hole

Danny Lee had a moment to forget on day two of The American Express on the PGA Tour. They say this game is one of fine margins and frustrations and no doubt this was the case at the PGA's West Stadium Course. The good news for Phil Mickelson yesterday was...
GOLF
BBC

Christian Rowe: Slough Town FC player dies in crash

One of Slough Town FC's "most promising young players" has died in a road traffic accident, the club has said. The National League South side said it had been left "devastated and heartbroken" by the death of 19-year-old Christian Rowe, in a statement on its website on Friday. It has...
PREMIER LEAGUE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
FA Cup
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

Thomas Pieters hopes Abu Dhabi win inspires emerging Belgians

Thomas Pieters delivered a composed final round to claim the biggest win of his career with victory in the Abu Dhabi Championship.Pieters, who turns 30 next week, finished one shot clear of Spaniard Rafa Cabrera Bello and 450-1 outsider Shubhankar Sharma, to take his sixth DP World Tour triumph and the £1million winner's prize.Frenchman Victor Dubuisson took a tie for fourth alongside Viktor Hovland, while defending champion Tyrrell Hatton recorded an eagle and four birdies to finish three shots back in sixth place with countrymen Ian Poulter and James Morrison..@Thomas_Pieters wins the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship 🏆 #ADGolfChamps | #RolexSeries...
GOLF
The Independent

Scott Jamieson to take one-shot lead into final round of Abu Dhabi Championship

Scotland's Scott Jamieson made two late birdies to stay on track for a career-changing win at the Abu Dhabi Championship but former Open champion Shane Lowry was just one shot back in the UAE.Jamieson has led after every round at Yas Links, setting the pace with a brilliant opening 63 and staying ahead with a 74 on day two that was equally impressive in high winds.He was overhauled on day three as Irishman Lowry and fellow Ryder Cup player Thomas Pieters carded rounds of 67 to get to 10 under, but the 38-year-old birdied the 15th and 18th in a...
GOLF
The Independent

Sale end Champions Cup pool stage in style with crushing win over Ospreys

Sale Sharks ended the pool stage of the Champions Cup in impressive fashion after they secured a 49-10 victory over the Ospreys at the AJ Bell Stadium.The home side were dominant throughout but the first quarter laid the foundations as they physically overwhelmed their Welsh opponents, with Tom Roebuck's try opening the scoring.Although the home side missed a number of other opportunities, Arron Reed crossed the whitewash to give them a 14-3 lead at the interval.Ewan Ashman and Dan Du Preez then sealed the bonus point before Harri Deaves got one back for the United Rugby Championship side.It proved to...
RUGBY
Forsyth County News

Ashway: Bob Goalby, the tragic Masters champion

Tragic Masters champion Bob Goalby passed away last week in his hometown of Belleville, Ill. He was 92. Goalby remains the only person in history to earn the title "tragic Masters champion." It remains a story unique in the history of major championship golf. On Easter Sunday in...
BELLEVILLE, IL
Primetimer

A former Jeopardy! champion calls on the five-game win streak rule to be revived in wake

Tom Nichols, a five-time champion of the game show, recently told Boston Public Radio in response to the slew of win streaks in recent years: "After about two or three wins, I think you've got such an advantage. You've been using the buzzer, — which is much more important than people realize; you're a lot more comfortable in the studio; you understand the rhythm of the game. Newer people just walking in there don't really have much of a chance, and that's purely because the returning champions have mastered the mechanics of the game. If you've done that for eight, nine, 10 games, there's a reason they used to retire you. But the ratings are up, and people want to treat it like a sport and professionalize it. You might as well move the show to Vegas."
TV & VIDEOS

