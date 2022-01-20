Ian Woosnam: Former Masters champion calls time on Augusta career

Tom Nichols, a five-time champion of the game show, recently told Boston Public Radio in response to the slew of win streaks in recent years: "After about two or three wins, I think you've got such an advantage. You've been using the buzzer, — which is much more important than people realize; you're a lot more comfortable in the studio; you understand the rhythm of the game. Newer people just walking in there don't really have much of a chance, and that's purely because the returning champions have mastered the mechanics of the game. If you've done that for eight, nine, 10 games, there's a reason they used to retire you. But the ratings are up, and people want to treat it like a sport and professionalize it. You might as well move the show to Vegas."

