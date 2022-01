This week, AT&T and Verizon turned on C-Band 5G, giving us even faster 5G service in a number of markets. By the end of the year, it should cover more than half of the country. But what phones actually support C-Band right now? Luckily, you don’t need to wait for a software update for most, nor do you need to buy a new phone. That is, if you bought a new phone within the past year or so.

