Maxwell formally requests new trial after lawyers raise concern about juror

investing.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEW YORK (Reuters) - Ghislaine Maxwell's lawyers late on Wednesday formally asked for a new trial after the British socialite's lawyers raised concern about a juror's possible failure to disclose before the trial that he was sexually abused as a child. Maxwell, 60, was convicted https://www.reuters.com/world/us/maxwell-jury-resume-deliberations-after-judge-warns-omicron-risk-2021-12-29 on Dec. 29...

www.investing.com

Comments / 0

newschain

Ghislaine Maxwell’s lawyers ask for a new trial

Lawyers for British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell have asked for a retrial after her conviction for sex trafficking. Maxwell, 60, who was labelled “dangerous” by the prosecution during her three-week trial in New York, was found guilty of enticing vulnerable teenagers to financier Jeffrey Epstein’s various properties for him to sexually abuse between 1994 and 2004.
