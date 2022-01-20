ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

UK police arrest 2 men over Texas synagogue hostage-taking

Boston 25 News WFXT
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2najDC_0dqgAlWt00
Texas Synagogue Standoff Jewish Reaction FILE - Police cars are parked in front of the Congregation Beth Israel synagogue, Sunday, Jan. 16, 2022, in Colleyville, Texas. A man held hostages for more than 10 hours Saturday inside the temple. The hostages were able to escape and the hostage taker was killed. (AP Photo/Brandon Wade, File) (Brandon Wade)

LONDON — (AP) — British police said Thursday they have arrested two people in connection with a hostage-taking at a synagogue in Texas.

Counter Terrorism Police North West said one man was arrested Thursday in Birmingham, central England, and another in the northern English city of Manchester. They are being held for questioning and have not yet been charged.

The force said it was continuing to support U.S. authorities with their investigation into Saturday's hostage incident. Malik Faisal Akram, a 44-year-old British citizen, took four people hostage at a Texas synagogue in a 10-hour standoff that ended in his death. All four hostages were unharmed.

Police did not disclose details about the two people detained Thursday. British police do not release names and details of detainees until they are charged.

On Sunday, police arrested British teenagers in Manchester as part of the investigation. They were later released without charge.

Akram was from Blackburn, an industrial city in northwest England. His family said he had been “suffering from mental health issues.”

Akram entered the United States on a tourist visa about two weeks earlier and spent time in Dallas-area homeless shelters before the attack at Congregation Beth Israel, in the suburb of Colleyville.

The FBI has called the incident “a terrorism-related matter" targeting the Jewish community.

British media, including the Guardian and the BBC, have reported that Akram was investigated by the domestic intelligence service MI5 as a possible “terrorist threat” in 2020, but authorities concluded he posed no danger, and the investigation was closed.

The White House said Tuesday that Akram had been checked against U.S. law enforcement databases before entering the country but raised no red flags.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Woman stabbed to death and her attacker hit by car and killed

A woman has been stabbed to death in the street by a man who was then run over and killed.Witnesses tried to distract the attacker in Maida Vale west London on Monday in desperate attempts to save the victim.She and the man stumbled into the road during the struggle and he was hit by a car.Mulugeta Asseratte told the PA news agency: “It is a very terrible incident.“I was coming up from the bakery to Chippenham Road and suddenly heard shouts of ‘stop it, stop it’ and it was a girl being attacked by a gentleman.“I tried to look...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
CBS New York

Rookie NYPD Officer Sumit Sulan Hailed A Hero For Quick Actions In Deadly Harlem Shooting

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — On a well-kept street in Queens, an NYPD unit keeps a quiet eye on the home of Sumit Sulan, the rookie cop who acted decisively when facing a nightmare situation. “It’s a lot to take. It’s a lot to take and it’s overwhelming for him as well,” Harsha Sulan said. Harsha Sulan said her younger brother is still processing it all. On Friday night in Harlem, Sumit Sulan was backing up his field training officers, Jason Rivera and Wilbert Mora. While Sumit Sulan waited in the living room with a woman who called police about her son, 47-year-old Lashawn McNeil...
QUEENS, NY
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police investigating deadly shooting in Revere

REVERE, Mass. — A 31-year-old man is dead after a shooting in Revere on Monday. The shooting happened in the area of 112 Thornton Street. The name of the man who was killed has not been released. In a statement the Suffolk County District Attorneys office says “Initial information...
REVERE, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
North West
Boston 25 News WFXT

Man shot by Burlington Police dies

BURLINGTON, Mass. — A Burlington man has died after being shot by police outside his apartment building, according to Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office. The man has been identified as 42-year-old Paul Courtemanche. The incident happened at the Lord Baron Apartments complex on Baron Park Lane in Burlington...
BURLINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hostage#Uk Police#Synagogue#Ap#British#English#Congregation Beth Israel#Fbi#Jewish#Guardian#The White House#The Associated Press
AFP

Eight-year-old Mexican girl a victim of gang violence in Chicago

An eight-year-old girl who recently moved to Chicago from Mexico was shot dead over the weekend, the latest apparent victim of gang violence in the midwest US city. A GoFundMe set up for the Ortega family said the little girl and her mother had recently moved to Chicago from Mexico to "build their American Dream."
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
BBC
NewsBreak
Terrorism
The Independent

Woman jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson vows to appeal in first interview from jail

An ex-bouncer jailed for murdering toddler Star Hobson has vowed to appeal her life sentence in her first interview from behind bars.Speaking over the phone from HMP Styal, in Cheshire, Savannah Brockhill reportedly showed no remorse as she described the countryside view from her private room – complete with a TV, wardrobe and ensuite.The 28-year-old also refuted claims a fellow inmate had scalded her with boiling water and sugar, known as “prison napalm”.In December, Brockhill was jailed for life with a minimum term of 25 years over the murder of her ex-girlfriend Frankie Smith’s 16-month-old daughter Star. Smith, 20, was...
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
CBS Minnesota

Southern Minnesota Man Pleads Guilty To Impersonating Federal Officer On TikTok

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A southern Minnesota man pleaded guilty Friday to pretending to be a federal officer to his nearly 10,000 followers on TikTok. The U.S. Attorney’s Office District of Minnesota says 53-year-old Reyel Simmons, of Dodge County, pleaded guilty to one count of impersonating a federal officer and one count of possessing firearms as a felon. His sentencing date has yet to be scheduled. According to court documents, Simmons created a TikTok profile with the user name “Rey Reeves” and showed himself as a federal agent on the social media platform. In his posts, he wore law enforcement gear and...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Chicago

Sources: Illinois State Trooper, Woman Found Shot Dead In Car On Southeast Side

CHICAGO (CBS) — A man who was a trooper with the Illinois State Police and a woman were found shot dead Monday afternoon in a car in the East Side neighborhood, sources told CBS 2. Chicago Police said at 1:38 p.m., a witness who was walking by found the bodies of the 30-year-old man and the 31-year-old woman in the car parked in the 11000 block of South Avenue E, a few blocks from the Indiana state line. The victims had both been shot in the head and were pronounced dead at the scene. A weapon was recovered. Sources said the man was a trooper with Illinois State Police, but his role within the department was not clear. Chicago Police and Illinois State Police were sent to the scene. Following the discovery, a call went out on the scanner for a 10-1, indicating an officer in distress. A neighbor also told CBS 2 Political Investigator Dana Kozlov that a state police vehicle had been seen parked in the area regularly over the past several months. Area Two detectives were investigating late Monday.
CHICAGO, IL
Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston 25 News WFXT

Boston, MA
74K+
Followers
86K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT

Boston 25 News WFXT is helping you stay informed and stay connected with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.boston25news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy