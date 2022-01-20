ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Livermore, CA

Preserving Our Democracy

By Editorials
independentnews.com
 4 days ago

As we move into the next voting session, I urge my fellow citizens to read the book “The Plot to Betray America,” by Malcom Nance, published in 2019. The past few years have been very combative in this country because of the controversy regarding...

www.independentnews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Post-Bulletin

Letter: False fraud allegations may spell the end of our democracy

﻿I was alarmed by the recent survey by the Washington Post and University of Maryland showing 34% of the respondents agree there are times when violence against government is justified. How did we become an uncivilized country? A real patriot recognizes that America is a democracy which chooses its leaders with free and fair elections, that his or her preferred candidate will not always win, and would never use or promote violence to attempt to subvert a legitimate election.
ROCHESTER, MN
expressnews.com

Commentary: Words define, or destroy, our country’s democracy

Some 30 years ago I developed a habit of rising early to write in my journal. I sit quietly after lighting a candle and invite from yesterday what wished to be remembered. The language I deploy to record yesterday’s events leads me into what significance they had and how it may shape my life today.
POLITICS
Houston Chronicle

Martin Luther King Jr. was right. Racism and opposition to democracy are linked, our research finds.

In his famous address at the 1963 March on Washington, Martin Luther King Jr. drew a direct line between the struggle for racial equality and the nation's efforts to realize democracy. "When the architects of our Republic wrote the magnificent words of the Constitution and the Declaration of Independence, they were signing a promissory note to which every American was to fall heir," King declared. However, King emphasized, the nation had betrayed that promise to Black people: "It is obvious today that America has defaulted on this promissory note insofar as her citizens of color are concerned." King warned that this failure meant the nation's promise that "all men are created equal" remained a "dream" that was yet to be realized.
SOCIETY
Douglas Budget

A political party cannot shun democracy in our country

The events of that day frighten me more than September 11, 2001. What happened at the US Capital on January 6, 2021 was a direct assault on our democracy by our own citizens - ideological zealots determined to undermine a free and fair election. The peaceful transfer of power, based...
CONVERSE COUNTY, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Livermore, CA
Livermore, CA
Entertainment
Local
California Entertainment
Local
California Government
State
Washington State
Livermore, CA
Government
City
Washington, CA
Sioux City Journal

OUR OPINION: New jobs, more tests, democracy and pay raises

Royal Canin said last week it's investing $185 million to expand its factory in North Sioux City and add 149 new jobs to meet growing demand for its nutritional products for pets. The expansion is a further testament to the company's confidence in the quality of the workforce in the tri-state area and the business climate in South Dakota. Royal Canin, a vision of multinational food manufacturer Mars Inc., just recently completed a total replacement of its North Sioux. The new state-of-the-art 224,000-square-foot facility nearly doubled the production capacity.
NORTH SIOUX CITY, SD
duqsm.com

Fix the leaking pipe: Our reactionary democracy

As the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 insurrection reared its head, lawmakers (almost exclusively from the left) reflected on the fragility of our democracy. While the Biden administration has faced an onslaught of crisis, both inherited and self-inflicted, since taking office, the latest agenda item has been the growing threat of voter suppression across the country.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Ledger

Voice of the people: DeSantis out to destroy our democracy and republic

DeSantis out to destroy our democracy and republic. The dictatorial governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis, has again displayed his agenda for anarchy in approving an election police force with tax-funded dollars to oversee the election process in our state to be sure the outcome is within his grasp to determine the winner that his party believes should have won even when they lose.
FLORIDA STATE
Washington Post

The Protecting Our Democracy Act gives Republicans a chance to prove they care about democracy

The Protecting Our Democracy Act, which passed the House of Representatives late last year, does exactly what it says: safeguard the integrity of the federal government. What it doesn’t do is help one party or hurt one president, past or future. That’s all the more reason members on both sides of the Senate aisle should send the bill to the White House — either as a whole or, more likely, in pieces.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democracy#Democratic#The U S Navy
Greenfield Daily Reporter

Brian Howey: Can we keep our democracy intact?

Back in 1976, I read a short newspaper story citing French demographer and scholar Emmanuel Todd, who forecast the collapse of the Soviet Union. In his essay titled “The Final Fall,” Todd deduced that the USSR suffered from stagnation, low birth rate and high infant mortality, rising suicides, alcoholism and worker discontent.
POLITICS
Deseret News

The enemy within: How bad citizens threaten the future of our democracy

Democracy, in its raw form, is about counting votes. Liberal democracy is about much more than that. Choices made at the ballot box reflect the values and beliefs of the people casting those votes, which is why Election Day itself is often less important than what took place on all the other days before it. If citizens approach voting with a purely mercenary sense of self-interest and devoid of any sense of civic responsibility, liberal democracy cannot last long. There might still be elections, but they will be a collection of shams and illiberal plebiscites, and the history of such exercises in other nations shows that this kind of voting does not mean very much. No society can maintain a good democracy — one that respects human rights and puts the needs of the individual over the interests of the state — if it must rely on a population of bad citizens.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Post

Fixing Statuary Hall can’t fix our democracy by itself, but it could help

Laura Ellyn Smith teaches at Oxford University while undertaking a second doctorate in U.S. history. She is also an adjunct assistant professor at Richmond the American International University. A year after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, a fierce debate exists between those who downplay the events...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Capitol
News Break
Politics
ncpolicywatch.org

From the battle to preserve American democracy to charter school chaos: The week’s top stories on NC Policy Watch

Two Black incumbent senators in eastern North Carolina have no chance of winning reelection in their newly drawn districts, according to an analysis by UCLA political scientist Jeffrey B. Lewis, who testified for Republicans in the Superior Court redistricting trial this month. Sen. Ernestine Bazemore, a Democrat from Bertie County,...
BERTIE COUNTY, NC
MSNBC

Rep. Castro on Jan. 6 plot: “It’s becoming clearer..that Donald Trump and his minions orchestrated this at every level”

As more details are revealed about the scheme to overturn the 2020 election results, Texas Democratic congressman and former impeachment manager Joaquin Castro says this is a sign that that January 6th committee is “doing its job”. “Bennie Thompson is getting to the bottom of it,” Castro tells Ali Velshi. “Ultimately, the January 6th commission is going to have to make sure that every single person who helped plan that attack on the Capitol, including members of Congress and, if the evidence bears out, including the President of the United States are held accountable”. While the work continues in Washington, Castro’s home state of Texas is pushing the symptoms of the Big Lie further – enacting voting restrictions that make the process just difficult enough to be a deterrent to democratic participation. “A concrete example of how they get away with” these restrictions that eat away at rights little by little.Jan. 22, 2022.
TEXAS STATE
MSNBC

Kerry Kennedy: Assassination of RFK ‘was a terrorist attack on our democracy’

Robert F. Kennedy’s daughter, Kerry Kennedy, joins Andrea Mitchell to share her reaction to California Governor Newsom’s decision to deny parole to Sirhan Sirhan, the man convicted and sentenced to life for killing her father in 1968. “I was watching Bugs Bunny alone in this hotel with my feet crossed, and I'm watching the screen and that's how I learned that my father had been shot,” says Kennedy. “The difference between having Bobby Kennedy as president versus Richard Nixon as president, with his southern strategy of dividing Black against white in order to get more and more votes, is still with us today, and that's what led up to Donald Trump.”Jan. 14, 2022.
CALIFORNIA STATE
commonwealthmagazine.org

Sullivan frames secretary of state run as ‘unique moment for our democracy’

THE SECRETARY OF STATE position across the 50 states is not normally one that inflames deep passions or draws lots of attention when it comes to electing the person holding the office. But these are not normal times, and the usually rote business of running elections and certifying vote totals – the chief responsibility that goes with the job – has become a major fault line in US politics.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy