ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Former Olympian Adam Rippon marries fiancé Jussi-Pekka Kajaala

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mcqn1_0dqg6m1300

LOS ANGELES — Former Olympian Adam Rippon rang in the new year with a surprise wedding.

According to People magazine and “Entertainment Tonight,” the retired figure skater took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that he and beau Jussi-Pekka Kajaala, a Finnish real estate broker, tied the knot Dec. 31 in Los Angeles.

“SURPRISE,” Rippon, 32, captioned a series of photos of the pair posing with their dog. “WE ARE MARRIED. One afternoon, JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic romantic phrase of ‘let’s just go do it now.’ So we did. It was just the three of us, and it was perfect.”

The “Dancing With the Stars” champion and Kajaala, 34, have been together since 2018, “ET” reported.

Photos: Adam Rippon through the years Here are some memorable photos of Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon through the years. (Marianna Massey/Getty Images)

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
celebritypage.com

Adam Rippon Got Married on New Years Eve!

It's official! Former Olympic figure skater Adam Rippon and his partner Jussi-Pekka Kajaala have said 'I do!'. Adam Rippon and Jussi-Pekka Kajaala recently revealed that they got married on New Years Eve!. "SURPRISE WE ARE MARRIED One afternoon JP and I looked at each other and said the very classic...
CELEBRITIES
Elite Daily

Olympian Adam Rippon Got Married In The Sweetest Secret NYE Ceremony

Ice-skating star Adam Rippon rang in the 2022 with more than just champagne this new year. Instead, he celebrated with wedding bells. Talk about a New Year's Eve dream come true!. On Jan. 19, Rippon shared the announcement with pictures of him and his now-husband Jussi-Pekka Kajaala on Instagram. In...
CELEBRITIES
Beaumont Enterprise

Adam Rippon looks back at his role in 2018 Olympics

So, it's just another competition? Got to treat the Winter Olympics that way?. Many athletes say that, perhaps trying to convince themselves that the Games are a regular, no major deal kind of event. Adam Rippon even used that ploy back in 2018. Then Rippon — and the sporting world...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
HollywoodLife

Wells Adams Admits He ‘Already Feels Married’ To Sarah Hyland After Postponing Wedding Twice

While they’ve unfortunately had to push back their wedding twice, Wells Adams & Sarah Hyland are more in love than ever & just bought a house together!. As things hopefully start to return to normal after a major COVID-19 surge, Wells Adams and Sarah Hyland have their fingers crossed that 2022 will finally be the year they get married! The couple has had to postpone their nuptials twice due to the pandemic, and Wells admitted they “already feel married,” ahead of the big day. “We just bought a house together, I feel like once you do that, you’re married…But I do want to have the big ceremony with the pomp and circumstance, because I want everyone to witness our love and celebrate it…and I want a bunch of gifts from rich Hollywood types!” the Bachelor in Paradise bartender joked to HollywoodLife in an EXCLUSIVE interview. “We’re holding off on getting a stand mixer, because we know one will be coming!”
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Olympian#Fiance#Pekka#Wedding#People#Finnish#Cox Media Group
Distractify

Former Olympian Monica Aksamit Did Not Get the Gold on 'Joe Millionaire'

At 6 feet tall, Monica Aksamit already projects a vibe of no f---s given in any room she's in. Prior to becoming a contestant on Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer, she already boasted roughly 100,000 followers on Instagram. She's model-pretty, which makes sense because she's a model, but Monica is also approachable. (A great deal of her IG features photos of her dog.) But who exactly is Joe Millionaire's Monica Aksamit?
TV & VIDEOS
E! News

Dale Moss Steps Out With Model Florencia Galarza 4 Months After Clare Crawley Breakup

Watch: Clare Crawley Gets Emotional Discussing PAINFUL Dale Moss Split. It looks like Dale Moss is moving on. Four months after calling it quits with fiancée Clare Crawley for the second time, the Bachelorette suitor was all-smiles when he hit NYC with model and soccer player Florencia Galarza. Clad in a Burberry button-up shirt and black pants, the 33-year-old was photographed carrying a brown paper bag in his hand as he strolled alongside Florencia, who was bundled up in a dark trench coat and tall leather boots.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Chris Pratt Holds Daughter Lyla, 1, On Walk With Reportedly Pregnant Katherine Schwarzenegger

The ‘Guardians of the Galaxy’ star sported a cowboy hat, while he had a relaxing Sunday morning with his family. Yeehaw! Chris Pratt, 42, was a loving father as he cradled his one-year-old daughter Lyla, while he was on a stroll with his wife Katherine Schwarzenegger, 32, on Sunday January 9. The family looked happy on the sunny morning, as Chris rocked a cowboy hat along with his black t-shirt and shorts. Katherine sported a similar all-black outfit, while Lyla wore an adorable beige outfit, as she sat in her dad’s arms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Inside the Magic

Divisive Amber Heard Blamed For ‘Aquaman’ Star Jason Momoa’s Divorce

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times … A revolution is unfolding ~and our family is of no exception … feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring,” the pair wrote in a joint statement shared via Instagram on Wednesday, January 12. “And so~ We share our Family news~ That we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy ~ But so that~ as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.”
TROUBLE RELATIONSHIP
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Melanie Griffith, 64, Smokes A Cigarette & Rocks Tight Black Activewear On Outing

Melanie Griffith, 64, was seen smoking a cigarette in a sporty and flattering all-black look before stopping at a friend’s home in Los Angeles. Though Melanie Griffith has been in the spotlight for decades, the Hollywood legend doesn’t seem to age a day. The actress, 64, continues to prove her eternal youth in new photos, where she looks fit and fabulous in a black athleisure look while indulging in a cigarette. Rocking knee-high black boots and a leather shoulder bag, Melanie topped off the casual look with a perfectly messy updo and a stylish beaded face mask.
LOS ANGELES, CA
E! News

Naomi Osaka Shares Rare Look Inside Her Relationship With Boyfriend Cordae

Naomi Osaka is serving up nothing but love for her boyfriend Cordae. While the couple has preferred to keep their relationship private over the last three years, the Olympic tennis player broke the mold on Friday, Jan. 14, by congratulating her boyfriend on the release of his second album, titled From a Birds Eye View, in an extra adorable tribute to him on Instagram.
TENNIS
Hello Magazine

Al Roker supported by fans after heartfelt tribute

Al Roker has spoken of his sorrow following the death of Archbishop Desmond Tutu. The anti-apartheid hero passed away on 26 December at the age of 90 in his native South Africa following a battle with cancer. WATCH: Al Roker's son receives incredible news and his dad couldn't be prouder.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

The Late Late Show Cancels Remaining Shows After James Corden Tests Positive for COVID-19

The Late Late Show with James Corden has cancelled a number of upcoming shows, after host James Corden has revealed that he tested positive for COVID-19. The news was broken by Corden on social media on Thursday, with him revealing that he is "fully vaccinated, boosted, and because of this [is] fortunate enough to say [he feels] completely fine." While the specifics of this COVID-related hiatus are unclear, Corden's post did say that the CBS show "will be off the air for the next few days." Thursday's new broadcast has Jared Leto and Mackenzie Davis scheduled to appear, with a re-run already set for tomorrow.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HollywoodLife

Ashton Kutcher & Mila Kunis Hold Hands With Kids Wyatt, 7, & Dimitri, 5, As They Enjoy Sunny Weather – Photos

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis enjoyed a casual day out with their kids around Studio City on Jan. 8. Mila Kunis, 38, and Ashton Kutcher, 43, were spotted out with their two kids: 7-year-old daughter Wyatt, and 5-year-old son Dimitri. Each parent sweetly held hands with one of the little ones — Ashton with Wyatt and Mila with Dimitri — as they made their way across a tree lined street on Friday, Jan. 7 in Studio City, California. The pair could have been attending a birthday party, as Wyatt held onto a black bag adorned with rainbow colored hearts that looked like party favor.
CELEBRITIES
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Memphis, TN
87K+
Followers
84K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX13 Memphis WHBQ is serving the Mid-South local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.fox13memphis.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy