Horoscopes

Good morning, your weekly horoscope for January 24-30 has arrived! Despite the sun’s shift into Aquarius last week, a second wave of Sea-Goat energy is upon us, friends. The week opens with Mars’ entrance into somber Capricorn, sobering the collective energy. For the next six weeks, there’ll be no funny business. To quote the songstress-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna, “work, work, work” is the focus. If you’ve been slacking, it’s time to dive into your projects.
Similarly, Mercury retrograde pushes the planet back into Capricorn on Tuesday. Rather than feeling pushed to achieve in the office, you may feel a tad stunted. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde lasts only another week, so...
Comments / 0