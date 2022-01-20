ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Ray Magliozzi
Derrick
 4 days ago

HAPPY BIRTHDAY for Thursday, Jan. 20, 2022 — You are conscientious, capable and reliable. People...

Pitt News

Satire | January horoscopes

We once again find ourselves in a new year. 2022 is a fresh start, so why does it still feel like we’re in 2020? What’s a good New Year’s resolution that I might actually keep? I asked the stars questions like these so that you don’t have to. Read on to see what lies in store for you this January.
Hello Magazine

Your weekly horoscope revealed for 24 to 30 January

Astrologer to the stars Debbie Frank has shared her weekly horoscopes with HELLO! Online readers. Find out what the stars have in store for you below... Big plans are underway that will drive your ambitions forward. Having those all-important discussions turns things around and removes obstacles. Patience may not be your strong point, but you've learned to hold your fire and watch it burn brighter for when the time is right.
SFGate

Horoscope for Saturday, 1/15/22 by Christopher Renstrom

ARIES. (March 20 - April 18): Pursue anything that's just beyond reach because you have what it takes to close the gap today. Take an imaginative leap!. TAURUS. (April 19 - May 19): Don't focus so much on a result that you jeopardize accomplishments. There's a way to have it all. Discovering how is a sign of your ingenuity.
horoscope.com

January 2022 Full Moon in Cancer Horoscopes

The year’s first full moon is blooming on Monday, January 17 at 348pm PT, and it’s bringing our emotions to a powerful and cathartic climax. Taking place in its home sign of Cancer, this full moon asks us to dig deep inside ourselves and put everything out on the table — no matter how messy or raw. The emotional build-up of this lunation is real, but the cosmic release will be worth the work.
StyleCaster

Your Weekly Horoscope Continues On With Mercury Retrograde’s Pressure

Good morning, your weekly horoscope for January 24-30 has arrived! Despite the sun’s shift into Aquarius last week, a second wave of Sea-Goat energy is upon us, friends. The week opens with Mars’ entrance into somber Capricorn, sobering the collective energy. For the next six weeks, there’ll be no funny business. To quote the songstress-turned-entrepreneur Rihanna, “work, work, work” is the focus. If you’ve been slacking, it’s time to dive into your projects. Similarly, Mercury retrograde pushes the planet back into Capricorn on Tuesday. Rather than feeling pushed to achieve in the office, you may feel a tad stunted. Fortunately, Mercury retrograde lasts only another week, so...
Outsider.com

‘Blue Bloods’ Star Bridget Moynahan Wishes TV Daughter Sami Gayle Happy Birthday

“Blue Bloods” actress, Bridget Moynahan found a super sweet way to wish her TV daughter, Sami Gayle, a happy 26th birthday!. In a recent Instagram post, Moynahan shares an adorable photo of her co-star holding a flowery birthday cake. Can we all agree that that blue coloring is calling our names? Sami Gayle is all smiles as she holds the multi-colored masterpiece. But based on Moynahan’s caption, the cake wasn’t for her TV daughter.
Hello Magazine

Christina Aguilera pulls off her most daring look yet

Christina Aguilera just turned heads with a racy look fans were not prepared for. The Santo singer was promoting her new album, La Fuerza, her first Spanish project in 22 years, and this post will be difficult to forget. Taking to Instagram, Christina shared several pictures in which she was...
Outsider.com

‘Happy Days’ Star Beatrice Colen Was the Granddaughter of a Famous Playwright

Family lineage in the world of entertainment is not unusual. For instance, take a Happy Days star whose grandfather was a playwright. It happened for Beatrice Colen, who played carhop Marsha Simms in some of the sitcom’s early seasons, had playwright George S. Kaufman in her family. She was his granddaughter. We’ll get more about this in a minute from an article on MeTV.
The Independent

Collaborators share fond memories of working with ‘kind and talented’ Meat Loaf

Collaborators who worked and sang with Meat Loaf have shared fond memories of the US rocker as they described his death as “our loss, Heaven’s gain”.The “kind and talented” musician was praised by his fellow artists for sharing his love of music and performing with the world.A post on his official Facebook page announced he had died aged 74, with his wife Deborah at his side and added that his daughters, Pearl and Amanda, “and close friends have been with him throughout the last 24 hours”.Meat Loaf, who was born Marvin Lee Aday but was also known as Michael, sold...
countryliving.com

Kelly Clarkson Fans Need Answers Now After Seeing 'The Voice' Star’s New Instagram Video

Kelly Clarkson is a singer, author, daytime TV host and fashionista. When she isn’t coaching her team on The Voice, the Texas native is having a blast leading discussions on The Kelly Clarkson Show. Apart from featuring celebrity guests and talking about the latest news headlines, Kelly shows off her breathtaking vocals in her Kellyoke segment. And if that wasn’t enough for folks to tune in every weekday, the American Idol alum always steps onto the stage with a buzz-worthy outfit.
GOBankingRates

How Rich is Nick Jonas?

Nick Jonas, 29, is a newly minted father.  He and wife Priyanka Chopra -- a power couple with a substantial combined net worth -- welcomed their first child together and shared the news on Jan. 21....
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Star Wilmer Valderrama Shares Adorable Family Photo From Magazine Spread

For NCIS star Wilmer Valderrama, family is a big part of his life. He loves to share photos of his wife and daughter whenever possible. In a recent issue of Parents Latina, Valderrama and his wife Amanda Pacheco were featured. The two talked about parenting, life, and family. Of course, there was also a nice photoshoot that the family took. It was a great time for the couple to show off their little daughter and be celebrated for their roles as parents.
