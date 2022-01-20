ROAD TEST: 2022 Infiniti Q60

Porsche had a fantastic 2021, managing to break its own sales record. And if new arrivals for 2022 are anything to go by, it'll be some time yet before the German automaker finds itself worrying about cash flow. Among other offerings, we're looking forward to the reveal of the all-new Porsche 911 GT3 RS, a super sports car that we recently saw being driven hard on the Nordschleife. Unfortunately, the famous toll road is now closed for annual repairs, but that doesn't mean that Porsche's engineers are taking a breather. Our spy photographers have managed to capture images of the new machine being tested back home in Wiessach, the municipality where Porsche oversees everything from the first sketch to the finished prototype of all production cars.

CARS ・ 14 DAYS AGO