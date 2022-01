Some US$ price tags for the Apple iPhone 14 range have been posted by LeaksApplePro, who has been right about some details in the past in regard to products coming out of Cupertino. However, it’s worth mentioning that a healthy dose of skepticism should be in place as there is a good chunk of the year to get through before an impending iPhone 14 launch event.

CELL PHONES ・ 14 DAYS AGO