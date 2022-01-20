Lana Del Rey and Miles Kane have an album's worth of tunes

Cool teens going to parties and getting in trouble? Of course they’re listening to Miss Lana Del Rey! HBO announced last week that Lana Del Rey would be premiering a new song on Sunday night’s episode of the glittery vibe that is Euphoria. The dreamy track features lyrics like, “I think that you taste like rock candy / Sweet like beaches, leave me all sandy / Why do you leave me with watercolor eyes?” Euphoria’s official Twitter confirmed that Del Rey’s song would be released online tonight, ahead of the third episode. The song preview showed cast members vibing to the song like Rue, Jules, Nate, and Kat, but focused mainly on Rue and Jules, hinting that the song may be a part of their relationship storyline. Produced by songwriter Nasri, this will be Del Rey’s first song premiering on a television series. The Blue Banisters singer has performed several songs for film soundtracks such as The Great Gatsby, Big Eyes, and Charlie’s Angels; the latter song, “Don’t Call Me Angel (Charlie’s Angels),” peaked at No. 13 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO